Storm Ciarán: falling tree claims one life in the Netherlands

photo-of-fallen-tree-during-storm-Netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/fallen-tree-storm.html?filter=all&qview=4083555

Storm Ciarán has officially arrived in the Netherlands. Tragically, one person has lost their life during the code orange weather warning.

The fatality occurred at around 3 PM on Thursday afternoon. A person died after being hit by a falling tree in Venray, Limburg.

Rescuers struggled to get to the scene

The victim was at the Dr. Kortmannweg when they were hit by the tree. Due to the risk of more trees falling over, rescue services struggled to get to the scene, reports the NOS.

Translation: In #Venray on the Dr Kortmannweg, a fallen tree fell on a person. This person died as a result. The road is closed due to the risk of more falling trees.

More incidents throughout the country

Throughout the Netherlands, there have been multiple reports of uprooted trees falling on pedestrians, cyclists and cars. Multiple people have been injured as a result.

The KNMI has advised that everyone stay home when possible.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
