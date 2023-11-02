Storm Ciarán: falling tree claims one life in the Netherlands

Storm Ciarán has officially arrived in the Netherlands. Tragically, one person has lost their life during the code orange weather warning.
The fatality occurred at around 3 PM on Thursday afternoon. A person died after being hit by a falling tree in Venray, Limburg.
Rescuers struggled to get to the scene
The victim was at the Dr. Kortmannweg when they were hit by the tree. Due to the risk of more trees falling over, rescue services struggled to get to the scene, reports the NOS.
More incidents throughout the country
Throughout the Netherlands, there have been multiple reports of uprooted trees falling on pedestrians, cyclists and cars. Multiple people have been injured as a result.
The KNMI has advised that everyone stay home when possible.
