Where to read Dutch news in English: the best outlets

Do you want to keep up with Dutch news in English? We know the struggle: it’s not easy to stay up-to-date if you’re not (yet) fluent in Nederlands — but luckily, there are options.

Keeping up with local news is not just a great way to make small talk with Dutchies, but many would also consider it an important step towards integrating into society (after all, it’s good to know what’s happening around you 😉).

But what are the best outlets to read Dutch news in English?

DutchReview (hoi! 👋) is written by internationals. As such, we understand the struggle of finding a good news outlet in a foreign country — that’s why DutchReview was started!

In our news section, you’ll find a mix of stories that cover anything from weather forecasts to political affairs and breaking news (oh, and perhaps some of the weirdest stories you’ll ever read).

Even better? We like to keep the news entertaining and fresh, so every article is written in our casual, DutchReview tone.

Puns and silly jokes guaranteed. 😉 Image: Depositphotos

To make keeping up with Dutch news as easy as possible, we share our news stories across our social media channels daily.

Wanna get roundups of our best stories? We got you! If you subscribe to our lovely newsletter, we’ll send a news round-up straight to your mailbox. 📮

DutchNews

You guessed it: DutchNews presents, well, Dutch news (in English — otherwise, they wouldn’t be on this list). Thanks to its weekly podcast on SoundCloud, DutchNews is a great resource for anyone who prefers to listen to their news rather than read it. 🎧

Besides that, DutchNews also publishes various written stories on its website every day.

Their writers and editors are especially great at breaking down all things Dutch politics. So, if you’re looking for English run-downs of Dutch political affairs and debates, DutchNews is where it’s at!

NLTimes

You know the New York Times, but do you know the NLTimes? Well, you do now!

Based in Amsterdam, NLTimes is third on our list of resources for Dutch news in English. They cover pretty much everything: from crime to technology, and from sports to business (— and even the less thrilling sides of Dutch news).

Stay informed, even when you’re on the go. Image: Depositphotos

The good thing about NLTimes is that their writers are fast as lightning. That doesn’t go, however, without the occasional typo. But hey, we can’t blame them; we’ve all been there. 🤷‍♀️

IamExpat Netherlands

IamExpat Netherlands is part of the larger IamExpat network, which is dedicated to providing up-to-date information and lifestyle tips for internationals in Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

While the IamExpat website shines with a sleek design, it’s important to note that the company’s main focus is not news but basic guides.

That being said, IamExpat Netherlands does publish a select few news stories each day. Keep your eyes peeled, though: they can be hard to find since the page doesn’t have a dedicated news tab. 👀

Holland Times

Holland Times is the only major English outlet of Dutch news that publishes a good ol’ physical paper. 🗞️

It’s widely distributed for free in some major Dutch cities, usually at embassies, consulates and internationally oriented companies. Some of their articles are also available online.

Sometimes you may just wanna feel a physical paper in your hands — we can’t blame you. Image: Depositphotos

Wanna get the news delivered to your home? Dat kan, with a private subscription! For €27.50, you can get the 10 annual copies of the paper sent directly to your doorstep.

Outlets to read local city Dutch news in English

Besides these five major outlets that cover current events from across the country, there are a handful of hyperlocal outlets that publish Dutch news in English.

These sources mostly focus on news from their respective areas, so they’re worth following if you’re looking to stay up-to-date with stories from your city.

Dutch news in English from international outlets

Believe it or not, there are even more outlets that cover Dutch news in English, and some of them are not even located in the Netherlands. Yup, many reputable international sites have sections dedicated entirely to Dutch news.

Naturally, these sources tend to report only the biggest stories — or the ones that may have the most impact on a global level. Nonetheless, they are a trusty source of news from the Netherlands and offer a unique outside perspective.

Try these for size:

Tip: If you speak a language other than English, it’s worth checking if your home country has any major news outlets that cover Dutch news!

Dutch news in English on social media

Are you a member of Gen Z and prefer to get your news from social media? Or maybe you’re just going with the times? 😉 Either way, there are options for people like you!

Who knew you could get your news fix on social media? Image: Depositphotos

As mentioned earlier, DutchReview shares all of its news stories (and a lot of fun) on its social media channels (Facebook, X, Instagram). See a piece you wanna read? It’s just a click away!

Besides us, there are two other sources for Dutch news in English that live in the magical world of social media:

On Facebook, you’ll find NOS in English. This handy-dandy volunteer-led page translates the most relevant news from the NOS (a major Dutch public broadcasting organisation) into English.

DutchBreakingNews is the place to go for to-the-point Dutch news on Instagram. Also run by a group of volunteers, the page posts to its feed daily, with simple explanations of what is happening in the land of stroopwafels and clogs. 🧇

Can I watch Dutch news in English on television?

If you want to watch an English news broadcast focusing specifically on Dutch news, we unfortunately have to disappoint you: That’s not a thing in the Netherlands.

However, if you’re trying to learn Dutch, then the NOS has got something for you!

Every week, they put together a 10-minute broadcast that covers the week’s most important news for people who find Dutch lastig (difficult). The anchors use simple language and speak in a way that learners can more easily understand. Check it out!

As you can see, finding a reliable source that will serve you Dutch news in English is not as hard as it first may seem.

Wanna stick around and get your news written by yours truly (and my lovely colleagues)? By all means, do! You’re more than welkom. 🧡

Do you know of any more resources for Dutch news in English? Let us know in the comments!