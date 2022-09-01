11 things to know before taking a taxi in Amsterdam

Taking a taxi in the Netherlands can be a complicated business. Unless you know the ropes, it can be a confusing and expensive experience. But not anymore — here is the full low down on 11 things you need to know before taking a taxi in the Netherlands.

Picture this: You’ve just landed at Schiphol Airport, filled with excitement at the thought of Amsterdam’s iconic pebbled streets and visiting your first coffee shop. You can’t wait for that gezellige feeling you’ll get once you’ve got a sip of that classic Dutch beer while peering out of your hotel window.

Fuelled by fantasies of windmills, tulips, canals, and bikes, (and Dutchies!), you embarked on your plane looking for new adventures. Welcome to the Netherlands. But hold on, not so fast. How can you get around effectively and safely? And most importantly, how will you be able to go sightseeing?

We’ve compiled all the essential information you need to know about taxis in the Netherlands. You’ll learn how to spot official taxis, receive tips on how to get a good fare, be shown alternative taxis and discover how to file a complaint.

We’ve done all the legwork for you. So, open up that bottle, relax and read on. Here are some pro tips so that you don’t have to worry about transport during your vacation.

1. How to spot an official taxi

First things first — before you decide to hail your very first taxi in the Netherlands, you need to ensure you’re spotting the real deal. Unfortunately, unlicensed taxis do exist in Amsterdam, so to find a real one, make sure you can see the following:

A driver’s licence can be read and seen inside the taxi.

A blue number plate.

A tariff card is visible on the inside and outside of the taxi.

When in Amsterdam, make sure you’re hailing a real, licensed taxi! Image: Depositphotos

2. Where to find a taxi

Like most cities, you can hail any taxi that is driving down the street — easy! But, if you’re having no luck, make sure you’re not in a bus or tram lane — it’s illegal for taxis to stop in these areas.

Tourist areas where you’ll easily find a taxi include Rembrandtplein, the Dam and Leidseplein. Look out for the 50 blue signs sprinkled around the city marking taxi stops.

A good alternative to hailing would be to book a taxi by phoning them. They can also help you with fare advice.

Warning: at Schiphol Airport, beware of touts trying to grab your attention. They may lead you to unlicensed taxi drivers who pay them for the service.

3. How much a taxi will cost you: taxi fares

How taxi fares are calculated is complicated, but we’ll give you a rough idea. The 30-minute ride between Schiphol Airport and downtown Amsterdam will cost you approximately €45.

The main company for taxis in Amsterdam is Taxi Centre Amsterdam (TCA). To see the approximate cost of a trip, check out their fare calculator. While most drivers will run the metre by default, you can also attempt to make a fare agreement with them before entering the taxi. Once the meter starts, this is no longer possible.

Almost all taxis will accept cash, and some also accept credit cards. Make sure to check with the driver about what options they have. If riding with TCA, you can also download their app for a fixed-fare service and other payment options, including PayPal.

4. Taxi too expensive? Then…

Be a true Dutchie and grab a bicycle to get your blood pumping! And of course, the amazing public transport system is always worth a try. Otherwise…

5. Take an Uber

A phone app makes everything easier! You can order an Uber without having to deal with call anxiety. Plus, Uber has a reputation for being cheaper than taxis most of the time.

Although you can conveniently pay with your credit or debit card, the downside is that they generally don’t accept cash.

No luck with hailing a taxi cab? You can call your trusty friend, Uber! Image: Depositphotos

6. Never use an unlicensed taxi

There is some truth behind the adage, “if it is too good to be true, it probably is”. If someone is offering you a suspiciously low price for a taxi ride, it’s time to walk away. They will conveniently ‘forget’ the low-price offer by the end of your drive.

Unlicensed taxis have become a big problem for Amsterdam. Local Dutchies — known for their directness — refer to the cab rank in front of Amsterdam Central Station as the ‘Gaza Strip’.

At some point, the situation deteriorated so drastically that a ‘Taxi Law’ was put into place by the federal government in the year 2000. Prior to that, there were strict rules, and it was difficult to obtain taxi licences.

The ‘Taxi Law’ was designed to halt the monopolisation of TCA. However, this backfired horrendously. Instead, the quality of drivers plunged, and drivers began to select customers based on the distance they intended to travel — despite it being illegal.

Bustling taxi rank at Schiphol Airport. Image: Mauritsvink/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

7. Taxi scams do occur

Some taxi drivers view international passengers as money-filled prey. 💰🤑 Amsterdam Shallow Man has an incredibly informative and funny article that goes into detail on some of the scams, but here are a few quick tips to consider when taking a taxi in Amsterdam:

Beware of the driver setting a high minimum price. If you ask the driver why they’re charging more than the maximum amount, you’re likely to be told that this is the “night rate” that is charged in Amsterdam. Do not believe this. The official taxi tariffs for Amsterdam can be found here.

Pretend you are a local, and definitely don’t say it’s your first time in Amsterdam. A whiff of that tourist smell and they’ll take you twice around the city for “sightseeing”.

Never agree on a fixed price. Always use the meter. If not, you’ll definitely have to pay the inflated price.

Do not agree to take the highway because the charges are per kilometre. You will get to your location more quickly, but there will be a hefty price to pay.

Be wary of them “forgetting” to turn on the meter. This is always on purpose, so don’t be fooled!

Pro tip: If you think a taxi driver could be scamming you, make sure to remove all your luggage from the vehicle before attempting to dispute the price. There is a chance that they could drive away with your belongings out of spite.

8. You can share a taxi with a stranger

Taxi sharing is not common, but it does exist and could be a solution to avoid exorbitant costs. Deeltaxi (share taxi) is a service that allows people to share a taxi with other passengers at a more sensible rate. Train stations don’t always reach the far corners of the Netherlands, so this service is essential for those living far away.

However, this also means that taxis don’t exist near train stations in large and bustling cities like Amsterdam. There is a different share taxi service in each region of the Netherlands. To find your nearest one, call: 0900 9292.

Tip: You can also check out ViaVan. It’s a phone app that is similar to Uber, but it charges much less. It’s used in Berlin, London and New York City as well.

9. How to call a taxi company

We have put together an array of options, so that you’re never stranded during your trip.

Official taxis:

See Amsterdam through the window of a taxi. Image: Depositphotos

10. How to file a taxi complaint

Tell the driver. You have the right. Don’t keep it bottled up inside! If you cannot arrive at a solution with the driver, then you can submit a written complaint to the taxi company. You can demand a complaint form from the driver, or you can find it online.

You must remember the date and time of your journey as well as the registration number or the licence plate of the taxi.

If you don’t have enough information or evidence, you can submit your laments to the National Taxi Complaints Office on 0900 202 18 81 (€0.13 per minute). They will then forward your complaint to the right taxi company.

11. Taking a taxi in the Netherlands: the true experience

What is it really like to take a taxi in Amsterdam? We’ve asked our readers in the DutchReview Group to share their honest experiences!

Joey Marissa: “My experience of taxis in Amsterdam was absolutely phenomenal! Way better than in Bali. The taxi drivers were fun and enthusiastic. Some of them were like psychiatrists. My partner and I at the time had an amazing time getting escorted to parties and restaurants around town.”

Ian Lockley: “After a recent return flight into Schiphol, which was delayed by 3 hours, I had no real choice other than to get a taxi home to Rotterdam. The bill was €171!”

Wendy Hilton: “I had a job interview and had come over for the first time, so I wanted to be on time. The hotel called the taxi, and I showed him the address on my paperwork.”

“I was suspicious as he put something else in the SATNAV, and after about 10 minutes, I felt we were going the wrong way and said so. They told me that he misunderstood what I said!”

“Anyway, he turned around, got me there on time, but he charged me €45 — no apologies — for a journey I now know would have been a 20-minute walk! I try to avoid cabs at all costs now.”

Are there any other things one should know when jumping into a taxi in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in November 2019, and was fully updated in September 2022 for your reading pleasure.