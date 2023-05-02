Catching an international train from NL this summer? You’ll need to reserve that ticket first!

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/62062923/stock-photo-cityscape-of-brussels.html

That summer vacation in Germany or Belgium might be calling your name, but the NS won’t let you get very far without a reservation.

Did you take a train to Brussels or Berlin last summer? Were they overcrowded, or did the train skip the station you wanted to board at because it was too full? 

According to RTL Nieuws, that is precisely what the NS is trying to avoid this year.

New reservation system

The NS has come up with a solution to prevent problems with international trains from the Netherlands this summer. 

Translation: This summer, together with the DB, we are taking measures to improve the ICE timetable.

A new reservation system to be implemented on June 17, will hopefully prevent long queues, cancellations, and safety issues caused by large crowds. 

What is the new reservation system, you ask? Well, you won’t be able to just buy an Early Bird ticket to Antwerp or Brussels and board a train whenever you want.

Instead, you’ll have to book a seat with your ticket on a specific intercity train.  

READ MORE | 17 places you can get to by TRAIN from the Netherlands

This means that you will also have to be snel (quick) with booking those tickets because there will be fewer available.

Safety in less numbers

Another measure that will be put in place is a limit on the number of cheaper tickets to Belgium for passenger flow to be more evenly spread out.

According to Heike Luiten, Director of NS International, this move is unavoidable.

“NS expects this measure to contribute to seat availability, comfort and (social) safety on the Intercity Brussels,” says Luiten. 

Interest groups say ‘Nee!

The ANWB, Fietsersbond, KBO/PCOB, and Rover are against the new measures. 

READ MORE | Roadtrips from the Netherlands to Germany: a guide to your summer getaways 

These groups are going to advise the Dutch Railway (Nederlandse Spoorwegen) against the NS measures, stating that they will make international train travel less attractive.

Instead, they want the NS to use more frequent and longer trains to Belgium and Germany.

Are you going to reserve your international train ticket this summer? Tell us in the comments.

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

