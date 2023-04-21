Got Friday plans? Thunder, hail, and a weather warning to hit the NL

Don’t put away your raincoat just yet, guys. In fact, maybe batten down those hatches. Code yellow thunderstorms are set to welcome us into the weekend this Friday — and they’re hitting all across the country. 

Well, this is awkward… Last week we were boasting about the spring weather finally arriving — but as we know, Dutch April weather is as unstable as an international’s first steps on a bike

It might be a stay-in kind of Friday as code yellow thunderstorms with strong wind and hail are predicted for the evening, reports AD

What does a code yellow mean?
“Code yellow: be alert — there is a possibility of dangerous weather. These are weather situations where it is advisable to pay attention, especially when you are on the road.” KNMI

A code yellow Friday

The day will start out cloudy with some light rain in many parts of the Netherlands. From the late afternoon, however, the rain will get heavier, and there will be a chance of thunderstorms.

Yep, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) reports that showers and heavy wind gusts of 60-70 kilometres per hour are coming for us. 

Translation: Rain will move into the country tonight. The rain and clouds will continue to hang over the centre of the country tomorrow, with a chance of a thunderstorm later in the east. The northeastern Netherlands might have soft wind with some sun.

For those of us who aren’t the lucky northeasterners, on top of the wind, we’ll have plenty of glorious rain. Buienradar will be your best friend today, as showers will fluctuate with heavy rain periods throughout the day.

There is also even a small possibility of HAIL across the country. Hoping to sleep through it? Ok, but go to bed late. The thunderstorms should continue until around midnight — niet leuk.

READ MORE | 11 must-have closet items to survive the Dutch weather

It’s time for a lazy day. Traffic on the roads and outdoor activities are likely to be echt difficult due to the classic Dutch weather. 

So grab that book you’ve been meaning to read, pet your cat, and wrap up nice and warm — it’s spring in the Netherlands, after all. 😉

What are your tips to manage this type of April weather? Tell us in the comments below!

Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

