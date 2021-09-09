Colour the Netherlands red but hopeful! The updated travel advice is…ambiguous?

Today, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) forecasted that the Netherlands will remain red on the EU’s coronavirus map for the coming week — yet news of Dutch travel relaxations are reported. 😵

The ECDC’s decision to keep the Netherlands within the red status comes in light of recent coronavirus testing which reported more than 5% of tests performed in the Netherlands are positive — not sounding so good. 👎

Additionally, last week, all 12 Dutch provinces were red on the ECDC’s map, which is updated every Thursday.

Plans of optimism

Despite the ECDC’s grim outlook on coronavirus in the Netherlands, a separate report brought news of optimistic plans from the Dutch ministry of foreign affairs regarding travel relaxations for trips heading outside Europe.

“The virus is not going anywhere. You can’t keep the world locked up and we recognize the importance of travel.” A spokesman from the ministry of foreign affairs told the Telegraaf.

The discussed relaxations could be of great impact to the current travel insurance policy coverage which is limited for travellers heading to code orange areas. And what if you got any Coronavirus-related expenses while stranded on a holiday in an orange cursed destination? No reimbursement for you — says the current travel insurance policy. 💔

Feature Image: Lukas Souza/Unsplash