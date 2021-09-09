Colour the Netherlands red but hopeful! The updated travel advice is…ambiguous?

NewsEconomyHealth
Farah Al Mazouni
photo-of-travel-attendant-in-a-mask
Image: Lukas Souza/ Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/5KRFOTnpnnY

Today, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) forecasted that the Netherlands will remain red on the EU’s coronavirus map for the coming week  — yet news of Dutch travel relaxations are reported. 😵

The ECDC’s decision to keep the Netherlands within the red status comes in light of recent coronavirus testing which reported more than 5% of tests performed in the Netherlands are positive — not sounding so good. 👎

Additionally, last week, all 12 Dutch provinces were red on the ECDC’s map, which is updated every Thursday.

Plans of optimism

Despite the ECDC’s grim outlook on coronavirus in the Netherlands, a separate report brought news of optimistic plans from the Dutch ministry of foreign affairs regarding travel relaxations for trips heading outside Europe.

“The virus is not going anywhere. You can’t keep the world locked up and we recognize the importance of travel.” A spokesman from the ministry of foreign affairs told the Telegraaf.

The discussed relaxations could be of great impact to the current travel insurance policy coverage which is limited for travellers heading to code orange areas. And what if you got any Coronavirus-related expenses while stranded on a holiday in an orange cursed destination? No reimbursement for you — says the current travel insurance policy. 💔

What do you think of relaxing current Dutch travel restrictions with the latest ECDC report? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Lukas Souza/Unsplash

Previous article13 forward-thinking things Dutch people do
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Dutch farmer facing jail time for trying to sell a fake Van Gogh

A man named Kerst W. is facing a prison sentence of 11 months for (accidentally?) attempting to sell a fake...
Nicole Ogden -

Latest posts

Colour the Netherlands red but hopeful! The updated travel advice is…ambiguous?

Farah Al Mazouni -
Today, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) forecasted that the Netherlands will remain red on the EU’s coronavirus map for the...

13 forward-thinking things Dutch people do

Farah Al Mazouni -
Throughout history, the Dutch have encouraged innovation, development, and creativity in many arenas. In fact, the Netherlands is world-renowned for being progressive! So, naturally, we’ve...

Job interviews in the Netherlands: what to expect (and how to nail one!)

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -
Hey, congratulations on scoring that job interview in the Netherlands! However, as a foreigner, you may be wondering: “What is a Dutch job interview...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X