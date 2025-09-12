💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Amsterdam’s city centre now has a “high-risk zone”: Here’s what that means for you

Stay safe!

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
people-crossing-the-street-in-front-of-a-tram-in-amsterdam-dam-square
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/
Following a surge in firearm-related incidents, various sections of Amsterdam’s city centre have now been dubbed a “high-risk zone”.

Applying primarily to the Burgwallen Oudezijde-Noord area, the high-risk zone comes into effect today (September 12) and will be in place for six weeks until Friday, October 24.

According to the municipality’s website, this measure is the result of a disturbing rise in the number of firearms found in the city centre, as well as recent incidents involving guns.

Which areas are affected?

The veiligheidsrisicogebied (or high-risk safety zone) applies to several bustling areas in Amsterdam’s city centre, including:

  • the Damrak,
  • Prins Hendrikkade,
  • Geldersekade,
  • Kloveniersburgwal,
  • Damstraat,
  • the monument side of Dam Square, and
  • Nieuwmarkt.

The increased security also applies to the underground metro stations that service these areas.

What can I expect?

If you’re living near or travelling to the Burgwallen Oudezijde-Noord area, you should prepare for an increased police presence.

In addition to this, police have been authorised to conduct thorough searches of all people and vehicles within the zone.

So, if you’re travelling through any of these areas, make sure to factor some additional time into your commute.

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

