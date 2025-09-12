- Advertisement -

Following a surge in firearm-related incidents, various sections of Amsterdam’s city centre have now been dubbed a “high-risk zone”.

Applying primarily to the Burgwallen Oudezijde-Noord area, the high-risk zone comes into effect today (September 12) and will be in place for six weeks until Friday, October 24.

According to the municipality’s website, this measure is the result of a disturbing rise in the number of firearms found in the city centre, as well as recent incidents involving guns.

Which areas are affected?

The veiligheidsrisicogebied (or high-risk safety zone) applies to several bustling areas in Amsterdam’s city centre, including:

the Damrak,

Prins Hendrikkade,

Geldersekade,

Kloveniersburgwal,

Damstraat,

the monument side of Dam Square, and

Nieuwmarkt.

The increased security also applies to the underground metro stations that service these areas.

What can I expect?

If you’re living near or travelling to the Burgwallen Oudezijde-Noord area, you should prepare for an increased police presence.

- Advertisement -

In addition to this, police have been authorised to conduct thorough searches of all people and vehicles within the zone.

So, if you’re travelling through any of these areas, make sure to factor some additional time into your commute.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮