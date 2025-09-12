💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Sending post to the US? PostNL resumes parcel deliveries, but there’s a catch

US packages return under stricter rules

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Last updated
1 minute read
picture-of-person-picking-up-a-parcel-to-ship-to-the-US
Image: Depositphotos
PostNL halted parcel service to the US thanks to tricky customs drama, but good news: packages are flying again from mid-September!

At the end of August, PostNL hit pause on shipping packages to the US. The culprit? Complicated new customs rules and uncertainty about how they’d be enforced. 

According to the NOS, the US had scrapped its import duty exemption for packages worth up to $800 USD, saying the loophole was being abused for tariff dodging and even smuggling.

What’s changing now?

From mid-September, parcels will once again be making their way to the States.

The restart covers business mail, returns, and gift packages — but with a catch.

Each package must have a maximum value of $100, which is roughly €85. PostNL says this limit is a precaution until they have a more permanent fix in place.

READ MORE | Postal services in the Netherlands: the 2025 guide

“We are currently working on a solution that will be available soon,” says the Director of Cross Border Solutions at PostNL to the NOS.

But the good news is that letter mail is still available. So, love letters and postcards from the Netherlands are safe.

What can I ship to the US?

Here’s what you can pop in the post for now:

  • Business mail to the US
  • Returns to the US
  • Gift packages (with a maximum value of $100)
  • Letters and postcards

Been itching to send those stroopwafels overseas? Share your PostNL shipping experiences in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Emanuela traded pasta for passport stamps, wandering her way across the globe. With a Master’s in East Asian Studies she has a passion for Japanese literature. She decided to settle in the Netherlands to fully enjoy flower culture. When she’s not writing (rare, but it does happen), she’s on a mission to find the perfect skincare product and will gladly corner you for a passionate TED Talk on why sunscreen reapplication is the most important thing.

