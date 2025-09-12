- Advertisement -

PostNL halted parcel service to the US thanks to tricky customs drama, but good news: packages are flying again from mid-September!

At the end of August, PostNL hit pause on shipping packages to the US. The culprit? Complicated new customs rules and uncertainty about how they’d be enforced.

According to the NOS, the US had scrapped its import duty exemption for packages worth up to $800 USD, saying the loophole was being abused for tariff dodging and even smuggling.

What’s changing now?

From mid-September, parcels will once again be making their way to the States.

The restart covers business mail, returns, and gift packages — but with a catch.

Each package must have a maximum value of $100, which is roughly €85. PostNL says this limit is a precaution until they have a more permanent fix in place.

“We are currently working on a solution that will be available soon,” says the Director of Cross Border Solutions at PostNL to the NOS.

But the good news is that letter mail is still available. So, love letters and postcards from the Netherlands are safe.

What can I ship to the US?

Here’s what you can pop in the post for now:

Business mail to the US

Returns to the US

Gift packages (with a maximum value of $100)

Letters and postcards

Been itching to send those stroopwafels overseas? Share your PostNL shipping experiences in the comments below!