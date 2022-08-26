South Holland strike impacts train traffic across the Netherlands today

Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
If you want to travel to, or within the Netherlands by train today, you might want to reconsider. 🙄

The national rail strike is focusing on South Holland at the moment, such as the major connecting points of The Hague and Rotterdam.

That’s why the consequences can be felt all across the country today, writes the NOS.

Issues in the heart of NL

The NS train strike is in full swing, with inconveniences felt in all regions of the flat country. The rail service is calling it “virtually impossible” to travel with the trusty (albeit not perfect) Dutch trains.

To limit the amount of damage, however, the rail service is tackling one Dutch region at a time.

READ MORE | Strikes on Dutch trains this week: what you can expect (hint: delays)

Today, it’s South Holland’s turn — one of the busiest and most populated regions of the Netherlands.

Needless to say, the disturbances are great, as many people travelling within other parts of the country also depend on South Holland’s platforms for connections. 🤷🏻‍♀️

What to expect

Most importantly, according to RTL Nieuws, NS expects there to be no trains between The Hague, Rotterdam, and Leiden this Friday. Ouch, that’s gotta hurt…

If you’re travelling in South Holland today, you should make sure to have a plan B if/when the trains fail to live up to your morning routine expectations.

Not only that, travellers in the rest of the country might want to take an extra look at their schedule, and follow the NS advice to say home if you don’t absolutely have to go somewhere.

From September onwards, there will be fewer trains and more connections on Dutch rails, due to the NS staff shortage.

So, if you think (positively) about it, this train strike is actually great practice for the slightly more annoying commuting routine we’ll have to adopt very soon.

Will you be taking a home-office day today, or are you braving the Dutch trains? Tell us about your experience in the comments below! 👇

Previous articleRenting in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide
