The chaos continues: fewer NS trains to run in 2023 due to staff shortage

Expect less train traffic and fuller trains from September onwards in the Netherlands. NS, like (seemingly) everyone else nowadays, is experiencing staff shortages.

About 10% fewer trains will roam the rails from 2023, reports NOS. That is compared to the last non-Covid year, 2019.

What does “fewer trains” mean?

In short: if you’re a regular train traveller in the Netherlands, you can expect fewer departures, fuller trains, and more transfers needed to get from point A to B. Yay! 😒

.@NS_online Remember last time I took the train? It didn’t go … today? Doesn’t go either 🤬When is this going to be fixed #NS #Fail #Again pic.twitter.com/cmaiNSWXQd — Maarten van Stam (@aafvstam) August 23, 2022

For example, six Intercity trains usually run every hour, but that will be reduced to four very soon.

This new schedule will also affect weekends and evenings, with fewer 15-minute departures, and more 30-minute ones.

But whyyy?

So far, 2022 has been among the worst-ever years when it comes to train delays and cancellations in the Netherlands.

According to NS, some of these inconveniences can be sourced back to the company’s staff shortage.

But they can’t place all blame on the lack of NS staff. A reduced amount of travellers after the pandemic has also impacted the decision to cut down on trains.

According to NOS, 2022 has only seen 82% of the regular (non-pandemic) amount of travellers on the rails — seems like people are still enjoying the work-from-home routine Ms. Corona put in place.

A blessing in disguise?

We get it, it seems like there’s only bad train news nowadays. This update comes on top of a series of other less-than-ideal train situations lately, with strikes in the industry dominating the transport landscape for the next few weeks.

The thing is, it’s not all bad news. NS has promised that fewer trains will make for more predictability because the chance of last-minute cancellations (caused by the current staff shortage) is lower.

It sounds too good to be true, but hey, we’ll take some positivity when it’s offered to us.

Will the new train schedules impact your daily routine?