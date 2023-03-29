Amsterdam to receive trainloads of rubbish from Rome — for sustainability??

NewsEnvironmentInternational
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Overflowing-rubbish-in-Rome-Italy-in-front-of-Colosseum
Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/367290986/stock-photo-accumulation-garbage-park-coliseum-italy.html

Amsterdammers already have a lot to deal with but now they will also have to take in weekly trainloads of the Italian capital’s garbage. Due to Rome’s insufficient capacity to burn its rubbish, the Dutch have offered to bring the waste to Amsterdam for incineration instead. 

Starting from the beginning of April, there will be a weekly train running between Rome and Amsterdam to bring a casual 900 tons of rubbish to the Dutch capital for incineration, reports RTL Nieuws

Why? You may ask. Well, believe it or not, it’s all in the name of environmentalism. 

No incinerator? We’ve got one! 

A big fire at Rome’s largest waste management facility has left the country’s waste management without an incinerator, making it insufficient. It will take at least until 2016 before the new facilities will be ready. 

Until then, Amsterdam has decided that it will take in all of the pizza, pasta, and parmesan leftovers. 

The Amsterdam Waste and Energy Company (AEB) and their Italian counterparts decided that the 1,700 kilometres journey from Rome to Amsterdam to burn the waste was the best solution for the residents of Rome and the environment. 

Better to burn it than bury it

Believe it or not, research by CE Delft found that this deal is the best solution for the environment, without leaving the people of Rome surrounded by rubbish.

Transporting the garbage for incineration is better for the environment than dumping all of the waste at a landfill in Italy. 

Echt? Ja. Dumping waste releases methane which is a very harmful greenhouse gas. You’re better off chucking it in the fire than letting it rot. 

Although the researchers did also point out that there are more options to process the waste than just this solution…

READ MORE | The Netherlands and Sustainability: Suprisingly not that good…

A big Tikkie sent to the Italians

So why did we opt for this one? Well, this move will cost the Italians. Although we don’t know exactly how much because the AEB doesn’t want to say exactly, the Italian newspapers have given us an indication. 

At €200 per ton of waste, the Dutch stand to earn up to €28 million over three years. 

READ MORE | Living in Amsterdam: the ultimate guide to Amsterdam life

The deal also includes the condition that the energy created from incinerating the waste will be used towards heating some homes in Amsterdam. AEB already does this to heat more than 30,000 homes around Amsterdam.

So it’s not all about the geld guys!

A history of taking in rubbish

It isn’t the first time that the Netherlands is taking in waste from Italy. 

In the year 2020 alone, 24 million tons of rubbish were imported to the Netherlands, which is about 30% of the total waste processed in the Netherlands. If we weren’t used to it before, it looks like we will have to get used to it now. 

What do you think about the deal? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Lekker? Giant meatball from extinct woolly mammoth unveiled in Amsterdam
Next article
Tired of Dutch cities? 5 reasons to consider moving to ‘the country’
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Lekker? Giant meatball from extinct woolly mammoth unveiled in Amsterdam

The Dutch capital is known for introducing new forward-thinking ideas to the world and today is just another example. You...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

Tired of Dutch cities? 5 reasons to consider moving to ‘the country’

Jessica Monkivitch - 0
Swapping a Netherlands' stad (city) for a dorp (village) might just be the best decision you ever made. Having lived in Amsterdam for nine...

Lekker? Giant meatball from extinct woolly mammoth unveiled in Amsterdam

Naomi Lamaury - 0
The Dutch capital is known for introducing new forward-thinking ideas to the world and today is just another example. You can now go see...

Amsterdam prepares to launch Stay Away campaign targeting men from the UK

Francesca Burbano - 0
Amsterdam has launched a new campaign, warning wild British sex and drug tourists to “Stay Away.” Specifically, the online campaign will mainly target men aged...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.