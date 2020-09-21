Make sure to soak up the last few rays of sunshine. The summer weather is expected to leave for good on Wednesday.

This September has seen unexpectedly warm weather, which will continue until Wednesday. Temperatures will quickly jump from lows of 12 to highs of 22 degrees today. Tomorrow will be similar with temperatures reaching between 9 and 22 degrees.

These past few days of sunshine have had us all believing that summer was enjoying a nice stretch of the limbs this year. However, the nights have reminded us that Autumn has in fact, snuck up on us.

September frost begins

Indeed, whilst the past few days have been spent in the company of balmy 20 degree weather, the nights have been cool enough to welcome the first frost of the season.

Unlike the warm weather, the frosty mornings have been nothing unusual. Brian Verhoeven of Buienradar has said that frost is to be expected in September. Indeed, temperatures reached a low of -1.3 degrees at the weather station on Saturday morning.

Wednesday: say goodbye to summer

The tables are set to turn on Wednesday as a cold front will sweep across the country in the afternoon. This cold front will bring with it the weather that we have all been trying to forget.

Temperatures will be no higher than 16 degrees and thunderstorms are also expected on Thursday. Buienradar has said that they see no further sunny weather on the horizon “There will be no really sunny, dry periods for the time being. So just enjoy it now, before the long pants have to be put on again.”

Looks like that was our summer!

Feature Image: jpeter2/Pixabay

