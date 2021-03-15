Due to fears over the increased risk of blood clots, the Netherlands will not be giving anyone the AstraZeneca vaccine until at least March 28.

Nearly 43,000 GGD appointments have already been cancelled. The coronavirus vaccine was being used to immunise healthcare workers, adults aged 60-64, people with down’s syndrome, and morbidly obese people.

Risk of blood clots

The vaccine has been paused because there have been signs of clot formation (thrombosis) and a reduction of platelets in adults under 50. The Medicines Authority (MEB) advised the Dutch Ministry of Health to temporarily stop the use of the vaccine.

However, the ministry says there have been no cases of thrombosis in connection with the vaccine in the Netherlands, according to the NOS.

People who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine in the Netherlands are being advised to contact their doctor immediately if they develop blue spots on their skin or any other unexpected side effects.

De Jonge: vaccine is safe but taking precautions

Outgoing Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, stresses that the vaccine is safe but he tells the NOS that “as a precaution, the pause button must now be pressed.”

He adds that “the crucial question is whether it concerns complaints that occur after vaccination or due to vaccination. I think it is very important that the reports are properly investigated.”

Yesterday, AstraZeneca said that there is no increased risk of blood clots in those that have received the vaccine. It came to this conclusion from the data of over 17 million vaccines administered in the UK and the EU.

The European Medicine Agency (EMA) has also said that there are no indications of a link between the vaccine and cases of thrombosis.

Feature Image: Steven Cornfield/Unsplash