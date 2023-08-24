17 fabulous things to do in Delft in 2023

Despite its small size, there is absolutely no shortage of things to do in Delft. Nicely nestled within the Randstad, this super-Dutch city is easily accessible — and it has tons to offer!

With numerous museums, old churches, beautiful canals (duh), and a good dose of Dutch history, Delft is a must-see for any tourist in the Netherlands.

1. Stick to the basics at De Koninklijke Porceleyne Fles

Delft blue as far as the eye can see! Image: Depositphotos

No trip to Delft is complete without a visit to the famous Royal Delft factory and museum. The city has been creating beautiful Delft blue pottery for centuries, and has become known for it all over the world!

Observe the making of these unique pieces of art, go crazy in the gift shop, or visit the museum to explore almost 400 years of Dutch (pottery) history.

If you visit the shop, we only have one important tip: be careful what you touch! They might have your average museum store stashes like notebooks and tote bags, but they also have some pretty darn expensive pieces (like this pyramid-shaped wonder, for just over €18k 😅).

💰 Price: €15 for adults, free for kids (under the age of 6) (if you have a museum card, Rotterdampas, or ICOM Card, it’s free!)

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 9:30 AM until 5 PM

📍 Location: Rotterdamseweg 196, 2628 AR Delft

2. Get nervous under the leaning church

The Old Church in Delft has quite the angle… Image: Depositphotos

Right in the centre of Delft is the Old Chruch, nicknamed “the leaning church” because, well, it’s quite crooked.

Founded in 1240, the church has an impressive history and has been a key part of Delft’s skyline for centuries already. No wonder the tower looks a little tired! 😅

Unfortunately, or perhaps, fortunately, you cannot climb the tower, but it’s certainly worth admiring its alarming angles from the outside.

💰 Price: €8 for adults, free for kids under the age of 5 (if you have a Rotterdampass, it’s free!)

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Friday for November to January: 11 AM to 4 PM, Monday to Saturday for February to October: 10 AM to 5 PM

📍 Location: HH Geestkerkhof 25, 2611 HP Delft

3. Straighten up at the Nieuwe Kerk

The New Church in Delft is thankfully a lot straighter than the old one. Image: Depositphotos

The second tallest church tower in the Netherlands looks down on the main square in Delft, and it’s certainly an impressive structure. 👀 It’s more than 108 metres tall, and dates all the way back to the 14th century.

Almost all members of the Dutch royal family are buried in the famous Royal Crypt in the Nieuwe Kerk, so this church has a lot of history between its walls (and under its floors).

As opposed to the leaning church, the Nieuwe Kerk’s tower is perfectly straight, and open for visitors — yay!

💰 Price: €8 for adults, free for kids under the age of 5

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Friday for November to January: 11 AM to 4 PM, Monday to Saturday for February to October: 10 AM to 5 PM

📍 Location: Markt 80, 2611 GW Delft

4. Take an artsy coffee break at Uit de Kunst

There’s nothing like a tasty coffee at an art café. Image: Unsplash

Whether you want to shop for some new unique clothing pieces, grab a cup of coffee, or just have a generally artsy experience, Uit de Kunst Café is the place to go. 🎨

Since 1982 this funky hangout close to the Oude Delft canal has been attracting guests to its cosy backyard and fun products.

The café/art shop even has a few cute parrots you can chat to, if you’re lacking company! ☕

💰 Price: however much you choose to spend on their delicious goods!

⏰ Opening hours: Wednesday to Saturday, 10 AM until 6 PM, Sunday 11 AM until 6 AM, Monday and Tuesday closed

📍 Location: Oude Delft 140, 2611 CG Delft

5. Get your history goggles on at the Prinsenhof Museum

The garden outside the Prinsenhof museum is also well worth a visit. Image: Pixabay

This museum is located in an old monastery and gives you the perfect introduction to everything Delft (and Dutch). 🧡

Prinsenhof is open to anyone wanting to delve into the history of Willem of Orange, learn about the traditional Delftse Blauw pottery, or simply admire the beautiful building.

If you’re looking for something a bit more dramatic than pottery, you won’t need to look far. The Prinsenhof’s walls still contain the bullet holes in the exact spot where Willem of Orange was murdered in 1584. A bit dark, perhaps, but a fascinating piece of Dutch history nevertheless.

💰 Price: €13.50 for adults, €4 for children (4-12 y/o), free for children under 4

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 11 AM until 5 PM

📍 Location: Sint Agathaplein 1, 2611 HR Delft

6. Admire the Old Town Hall

The Old City Hall cannot be missed on a trip to Delft. Image: Depositphotos

Dating back all the way to 1200, the old town hall of Delft is located in the centre of the city. Designed by one of the best Dutch architects of the time, Hendrik de Keyser, the building is a true landmark that can still be admired today.

Inside, there’s a medieval prison, which is open to (supervised) visitors over the age of 9 — this one’s a bit too spooky for the kiddies. This is where the murderer of Willem of Orange was incarcerated in the 1500s.

The rest of the building is, unfortunately, only accessible for special events such as weddings and official ceremonies.

The town hall is located right opposite the Nieuwe Kerk, so you can easily kill two Instagram birds with one stone — without moving an inch! 😎

💰 Price: €3.50 for adults, €2.50 for children (guided tour of the prison)

⏰ Opening hours: Upon agreement, during school holidays

📍 Location: Markt 87, 2611 GS Delft

7. Get your Dutch beer at the Bier Huis de Klomp

Nobody leaves the Netherlands without a good dose of Dutch beer! Image: Depositphotos

Claiming to be the oldest pub in Delft, Bier Huis de Klomp is the perfect spot for an afternoon borrel.

The building dates back all the way to 1538, and has been a café since 1652 — now that’s what we call old! 👵🏽

The pub has a wide variety of beers, but you can also enjoy the classic Dutch Jenever liquor as de Klomp is recognised as a proper “Jenever café”. 🥂

There’s more to it than just the drinks, however. The café might look small from the outside, but you quickly see that it has quite the Narnia situation going on in the back.

The building consists of many rooms, each with a different atmosphere and purpose. Our favourite: the board game room! 🎲

💰 Price: Thankfully, entry fees are not required for entering pubs

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 4 PM until 1 AM

📍 Location: Binnenwatersloot 5, 2611 BJ Delft

8. Secure your Insta shots at the East Gate

The East Gate is a staple in any Delft tourist itinerary. Image: Depositphotos

Back in the day, Delft used to be guarded by walls, as any respectable city should. The East Gate is the only remaining gate to the city, after more than 600 years of wear and tear.

The high-quality walls around Delft made it an attractive city for Willem of Orange, who decided to make it his headquarters in 1572.

Today, it’s still a beautiful old construction, including a drawbridge and two cute little towers. No wonder it’s been the very symbol of Delft’s identity for centuries — it looks gorgeous! 🏰

Currently, it’s actually someone’s home (yep, you read that right). Unfortunately, at the time of writing, this means you can’t go take a look inside without getting yourself a criminal record.

9. Explore the Vermeer museum

This museum is a must for art lovers! Image: Depositphotos

Delft will forever be proud of being the birth and workplace of one of the greatest Dutch painters ever to have lived: Johannes Vermeer.

To celebrate his life and contribution to the world of art, the Vermeer centre in Delft was established.

Interestingly enough, the great artist only ever produced 37 paintings — and all of them can be admired at this one museum. The originals are scattered all across the world, meaning that the artworks at the Vermeer centre are all reproductions.

However, it’s also the only place in the world where you can admire all his works at once. 😍

Hot tip: Every Sunday morning, volunteers at the centre give guided tours for free! If Sunday morning doesn’t work for you, rest assured that the regular entrance ticket gets you an audio tour included for free.

💰 Price: €12 for adults, €0 for children up to 11 y/o

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 1 AM until 5 PM

📍 Location: Voldersgracht 21, 2611 EV Delft

10. Go full Dutch at De Roos windmill

No Dutch city is complete without a windmill. Image: Steven Lek/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

It wouldn’t be a trip to the Netherlands without some windmill action, and De Roos is yet another classic attraction in Delft. There were once 18 mills in Delft, however, the beautiful De Roos windmill is the only remaining one — so make sure you don’t miss it!

There’s been (a few different versions of) a mill on the site where de Roos currently is since 1500 (dang), and they’re still grinding organic grain to flour in the old construction. Why not peek inside the building? The volunteers are happy to show you around for free!

From Wednesday to Saturday, you can even buy the flour produced at the mill, in their very own shop on the ground floor.

If you’d like something more substantial (or something containing caffeine), you can also drop by the windmill’s café.

💰 Price: free! (but donations are welcome)

⏰ Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 1 PM until 5 PM

📍 Location: Phoenixstraat 111, 112, 2611 AK Delft

11. Get your sugar fix at De Diamanten Ring bakery

Grab as many as you can carry! Image: Depositphotos

It’s probably clear by now that Delft is full of, well, old stuff. And here comes another one: the oldest bakery in Delft.

Stadsbakkerij de Diamanten Ring is also renowned for being one of the best, so if you’re looking to satisfy a sweet tooth, look no further. 🥐

After 225 years of baking, it’s no surprise they’ve perfected the art, and the traditional little bakery is truly a gezellig pearl you shouldn’t miss.

De Diamanten Ring produces several Delftsian specialities, like ‘Delft Grof’, ‘Crooked Jantjes’ and ‘Delft Blue Whipped Cream Cake’ — perfect for bringing home as edible souvenirs! 😊

💰 Price: anything from a €2 cookie to a full-on €30 cake — the choice is yours!

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 8 AM until 6 PM, Sunday, 9 AM until 5 PM

📍 Location: Choorstraat 9, 2611 JD Delft

12. Discover new plants at the botanical garden

There are tons of beautiful plants to spot in the Hortus Botanicus! Tom Morris/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

For more than 100 years, the Hortus Botanicus in Delft has been a place of discovery, innovation, and relaxation.

The garden, now belonging to the Technical University of Delft, was closely connected to Dutch colonial activities abroad. It served as a hotspot for research on tropical agriculture and botany. 🌱

The Hortus Botanicus in Delft prides itself on being an educational institution, so besides visiting the beautiful garden, you can also join one of the many workshops organised here! Why not try out a botanic drawing course? 🖌

💰 Price: €6 for adults, €3 for children (children under 4 y/o enter for free)

⏰ Opening hours: 7 January to 7 March 2023: only open in the weekends from 10 AM to 6 PM

📍 Location: Poortlandplein 6, 2628 BM Delft

13. Crack open a cold one at Market Square

Dutch people come out once the sun is out, always! Image: Depositphotos

Between the Nieuwe Kerk and the Old Town Hall is the large square called Markt (Market Square). Being pretty much exactly in the middle of town, it’s the perfect pitstop during a busy day as a tourist. 😎

If you sit down for a biertje, koffie, or stroopwaffel at one of Market Square’s many cafés and restaurants, you’ll be perfectly situated to admire one of the most quintessentially Dutch views ever: beautiful, crooked buildings that look too old to be legally functioning (yet they are).

If you visit Delft over Christmas, you’re in for a treat. Market Square transforms into, well, a market square, with adorable little stands and a ginormous Christmas tree. 🎄

💰 Price: depends on which spot you go for, but generally, regular Dutch restaurant/café prices

⏰ Opening hours: daily

📍 Location: Markt 87, 2611 GS Delft

14. Go local at the Beestenmarkt

The big trees give Beestenmarkt a lovely atmosphere. Image: Depositphotos

Beestenmarkt translates directly to “beasts’ market”, but don’t worry, it simply means “animal market”.

The name comes from the fact that the square was used for cattle trade from 1595 to 1972 (phew, that’s a long time!).

Nowadays, the charming green square is free of cow manure and a popular place to go out for a drink if want to avoid the busier Market Square. 🍻

Informally crowned “the most beautiful square in Delft”, it’s the perfect spot for a romantic evening under the fairy lights in the summer.

💰 Price: regular Dutch café/restaurant prices

⏰ Opening hours: daily

📍 Location: Beestenmarkt 33, 2611 GA Delft

15. Embrace the Dutchness; take a canal tour

Cruisin’ around, the Dutch way. Image: Depositphotos

Along with windmills, tulips, weed, and beer, canal tours are one of the main attractions for people who visit the Netherlands. And we get it, a boat ride along the old waterways is the perfect way to experience any Dutch city. ⛵

Delft has tons of canals, and there is no shortage of boat tours to pick from. Bring a Heineken, some stroopwafels, and a camera, and set sails!

If you’re extremely lucky and the weather is holding up, make sure you get a boat with an open roof!

💰 Price: €5-€15, depending on the company

⏰ Opening hours: daily

📍 Location: Koornmarkt 113, 2611 ED Delft

16. Take a break in the Wilhelmina Park

The Wilhelmina park in Delft is the perfect sport for a green break. Image: Natubes/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

This beautiful, English-inspired park is the perfect spot for a chill stroll (or just a quick lay-down in the grass, being a tourist is tiring, we know).

It’s naturally named after the Dutch queen, Wilhelmina, and originates from the 1930s. The park is definitely still worth a visit, with its many sculptures, pretty plants, and water fixures.

In 2013, three linden trees were planted in Wilhelmina park, named after three members of the royal family, including one named after King Willem-Alexander celebrating his coronation. 🤴🏽 Can you spot them?

💰 Price: free!

⏰ Opening hours: daily

📍 Location: Weteringlaan 1, 2613 WN Delft

17. Stroll around the city (with or without a plan)

Delft is wonderful for walking! Image: Depositphotos

The beautiful historic city of Delft is perfect for just walking around. It’s not too big, so you can calmly take your time and enjoy every second without feeling like you have to rush to see it all (anyone else traumatised by those Amsterdam blisters?). 🏃🏽‍♀️

If you’re more of the “organised fun” type of tourist, fear not! The city of Delft has put together several lovely themed walking routes for you, all for free (with one exception).

If you prefer experiencing the city with a traditional walking tour group, Delft has free walking tours covering all the important hotspots, several times a week.

💰 Price: €0-€3, depending on the tour

⏰ Opening hours: daily

📍 Location: GW, Markt, Delft (starting point for Free Walking Tour Delft)

As you can see, there are tons of things to do in Delft, and you’re guaranteed to fall in love with this gorgeous little Dutch town!

