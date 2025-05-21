Following yesterday’s discovery, the search for missing Jeffrey (10) and Emma (8) has come to a devastating end.

Shortly after midnight on May 20, Winschoten police recovered a submerged car from a canal near the Renselweg in the province of Groningen.

Inside, they found bodies. Police now confirm that the bodies belong to the missing children, as well as their father, who was suspected of having kidnapped them.

Police have now made a positive ID

Jeffrey and Emma were last seen in their father’s grey Toyota Avensis on Saturday afternoon.

The car in question: a silver-grey Toyota Avensis. Image: Politie.nl/Press Release

Following the discovery of a disturbing letter penned by their father, Klaas Bijl (67), police released an Amber Alert, believing the children to be in “mortal danger”.

This Amber Alert has now been lifted, as the three bodies in the car were confirmed to belong to Jeffrey, Emma, and their father.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮