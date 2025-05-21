🇳🇱 Want to learn Dutch? Fantastisch! Take the first step and find a Dutch language school

Bodies found in Groningen canal confirmed to be those of missing children

Police suspected a kidnapping

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
composite-of-missing-Dutch-children
Image: Politie/Press Release https://www.politie.nl/vermist/vermiste-kinderen/2025/mei/2025129390

Following yesterday’s discovery, the search for missing Jeffrey (10) and Emma (8) has come to a devastating end.

Shortly after midnight on May 20, Winschoten police recovered a submerged car from a canal near the Renselweg in the province of Groningen.

Inside, they found bodies. Police now confirm that the bodies belong to the missing children, as well as their father, who was suspected of having kidnapped them.

Police have now made a positive ID

Jeffrey and Emma were last seen in their father’s grey Toyota Avensis on Saturday afternoon.

photo-of-Toyota-avensis-car-believed-to-have-been-used-to-take-missing-Groningen-children
The car in question: a silver-grey Toyota Avensis. Image: Politie.nl/Press Release

Following the discovery of a disturbing letter penned by their father, Klaas Bijl (67), police released an Amber Alert, believing the children to be in “mortal danger”.

This Amber Alert has now been lifted, as the three bodies in the car were confirmed to belong to Jeffrey, Emma, and their father.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Image: Politie/Press Release
Previous article
9 surprisingly unsustainable Dutch habits 
Next article
Goodbye, Brexit chaos: Here’s how you’ll benefit from the new UK-EU agreement
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

International

Finally! EU majority supports Dutch push for Israel investigation

After several long months, the EU is finally taking a stand against Israel and the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Here's...
Emanuela Occhipinti -

Latest posts

13 things living in Amsterdam has taught me

Federica Marconi - 0
Living abroad teaches you lessons, and Amsterdam hands you a test before you’ve even found a place to live.  This city doesn’t come with instructions,...

Finally! EU majority supports Dutch push for Israel investigation

Emanuela Occhipinti - 0
After several long months, the EU is finally taking a stand against Israel and the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Here's what we know! 👇 Earlier...

Goodbye, Brexit chaos: Here’s how you’ll benefit from the new UK-EU agreement

Federica Marconi - 0
The UK and EU have finally struck a deal to clean up some of Brexit’s lingering mess, and the Netherlands is about to feel...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar