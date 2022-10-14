Shots fired! Soon, everyone over 12 can get a coronavirus booster

Everyone in the Netherlands over the age of 12 can get their second booster shot from October 24.

Okay, you might not be interested in hearing this, but the coronavirus cases are going up — again.

Luckily, you can get your next round of that handy, life-saving vaccine (anti-vaxxers, come at us).

Already from next week onwards, the slightly higher risk population of 40 to 60-year-olds can report to service at their local vaccination centres. The rest of the population over 12 will follow the week after.

It’s up to you, but…

This time, you don’t need to wait for a letter. Instead, you’re responsible for booking your booster appointment yourself on planjeprik.nl, and will not be assigned a time from the GGD or the RIVM.

Coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in the past few weeks. At the moment, up to 4% of the Dutch population is suffering from COVID-19, while only about 8% in the lowlands have the latest booster.

And, as autumn and winter come upon us, and people start coughing and sneezing deceivingly anyways, it’s probably best to get that booster shot onto your agenda.

No need to pan(dem)ic

Although rising cases is never good news, you don’t have to go into full 2020 mode just yet. For starters, the cases are still relatively low, and the pressure on hospitals is not too bad.

Also, most people are better equipped (both mentally and physically) to handle the virus at this point, than we were a year, or two, ago.

But still, we wouldn’t be where we are now without the vaccine, so it’s probably best not to take our excellent Covid-coping skills for granted.

In other words, you’re better off scheduling yourself in for that booster appointment, sooner rather than later, as the lines to receive it will reportedly be relatively long.

