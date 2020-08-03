An accident in Oos last night has lead to one person injured and a car completely in flames.

NOS reported that a vehicle collided with a police car. One of the victims deceased, while another was taken to the hospital. The condition of the police officer is currently unknown.

A lot of the details surrounding the accident are not yet known. From initial reports, it seemed the car collided with the back of the police car. The car then went off into some bushes where it stopped and caught on fire. Debris was thrown around the scene and according to bystanders, two other cars were also damaged.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva