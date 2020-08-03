A Polish man who tried to save some children in the water near Julianadorp has been found dead.

The incident happened this Sunday afternoon, reports NOS. The man was 37 years old and from Poland. He tried to save three children who went into the waters. The children managed to return to the shores safely, but the Polish man disappeared.

He later washed ashore, where rescue services attempted to resuscitate him. Taken to the hospital, he, unfortunately, passed away.

The Coast Guard warned that there were strong currents on Sunday afternoon. A 15-year-old child was also found dead near Monster after he was carried out at sea by the strong currents last Friday. He wasn’t the only child to succumb to the seas in the past months, and a 14-year-old girl was also found after drowning near Ameland some weeks ago.

Feature Image: bru-nO/Pixabay