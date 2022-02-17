BREAKING: Storm Eunice gains strength, prompting code orange across the Netherlands

NewsTrafficWeather
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
picture-of-a-storm-on-the-beach-netherlands
Image: Evgeni Tcherkasski/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/PfHhS6LwVVM

We hate to be bearers of bad weather news, but a member of the Dudley and Eunice storm duo gained strength, prompting the KNMI to issue a code orange warning.

As of Friday afternoon, and due to a chance of very heavy wind gusts (wind force 8) of 100-120 km/h, large parts of the Netherlands will fall under a code orange placed by The Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI).

Storm Eunice arrives tomorrow

According to the NOS, the storm is expected to make landfall in the afternoon around 2 p.m, where the peak will extend from Friday’s afternoon through the evening. Saturday evening, the wind force is expected to decreases.

Preparations are underway across the nation for the stormy day tomorrow. The Municipal Health Service (GGDs) already announced the closing of several test and vaccination sites. Simultaneously, the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) is moving asylum seekers from temporary emergency shelters to sturdier locations.

Concerns over dangerous weather

The KNMI explains that a code orange environment has a high risk of falling trees, loose branches and flying objects. The warning also alerts for dangerous traffic situations which can lead to longer travel times.

“It’s going to be intense,” explains Buienradar meteorologist Maurice Middendorp to RTL Nieuws, “If you have to hit the road tomorrow, for work, for example, I would consider not doing that. Around that time there are also heavy showers, so for motorists that is bad.”

According to the current model, Eunice will be swirling all across the entire Netherlands in a rare phenomenon. “You don’t see that very often,” comments Middendorp.

Be safe and follow DutchReview for the latest weather-related news from the Netherlands.

Feature Image: Evgeni Tcherkasski/Unsplash

Previous articleSick leave in the Netherlands: what you need to know
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Residents of the Netherlands can get a free €1,000 to spend on a training course

As of March 1, Dutch residents and their partners can apply and receive up to €1,000 to splurge on a...
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

BREAKING: Storm Eunice gains strength, prompting code orange across the Netherlands

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
We hate to be bearers of bad weather news, but a member of the Dudley and Eunice storm duo gained strength, prompting the KNMI...

Sick leave in the Netherlands: what you need to know

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
Coughs, splutters, headaches, injuries, burnout, and chronic illnesses: all things that might force you to take sick leave in the Netherlands. 🤒 But before you...

Dutch Quirk #64: Act like it’s the Randstad versus everyone else 

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
When people think of the Netherlands, cities like The Hague and Utrecht come to mind — but it'll definitely tick off your average Dutchie...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X