No, no, no! The 20-degree temperatures are not here to stay for Easter

Jana Vondráčková
Jana Vondráčková
Dutch weather can be just as confusing as modern dating. You get just enough to keep you interested, but there are no signs of full commitment and you’re left hanging for days on end. 

The last days of March teased us with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching above 20 degrees. Things got so good that we even got to experience the first official Rojkesdag

But on Thursday, it all started to change. While provinces such as Limburg could enjoy an extra day of the summer-like 20 degrees, temperatures didn’t go over nine degrees in the northern parts of the Netherlands.

Not-so-good Good Friday

The high temperatures of the past days are not coming back for the time being and the weather on Good Friday will be anything but good. In most parts of the country, temperatures won’t go above 10 degrees, reports Weerplaza

However, there is a ray of light — literally — as the sun is expected to peek through the clouds every now and then throughout the day. 

Best time for Easter egg hunt

If you’re wondering when you should hide your Easter eggs, then we suggest you place your bet on Sunday. Despite a moderate wind, it will stay dry for the day. 

Monday, on the other hand, will start with clouds and rain showers, particularly in the southeast of the Netherlands. 

How will you be spending this Easter weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

Previous articleGals, listen up: these Dutch raw bars may be the end of period cramps
Jana Vondráčková
Jana Vondráčková
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

