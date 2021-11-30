Weekly update: infections rise slightly, while deaths skyrocket

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from November 23 to November 30. The number of hospitalisations has increased slightly, while the number of deaths went up significantly.

The number of hospitalisations and ICU admissions have increased slightly while the number of deaths significantly increased.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 155,152 new infections in the Netherlands. A slight increase compared to last week’s report of 153,957 infections.

The percentage of positive tests decreased to 21.4% compared to 22.2% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has increased drastically in the past week. This week, 367 people passed away, compared to 265 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Both the number of admissions to the nursing ward and the ICU has gone up. The past week saw 1,629 new admissions to the nursing ward and 367 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 1,662 and 265 respectively.

Evening lockdown

On Sunday, November 28, the Netherlands entered an “evening lockdown” which is expected to last for at least three weeks.

This means that restaurants, bars, cafés, cinemas, parks, gyms, amateur sports and other venues close at 5 PM. Supermarkets and other essential shops are an exception to this rule.

Schools, however, are allowed to stay open but with additional measures of wearing a mask for those in Group Six and higher.

Omicron variant in the Netherlands

The Omicron variant was discovered to have been in the Netherlands as early as 19 and 23 of November, well before 13 passengers on a KLM flight from South Africa tested positive for the new variant.

The variant was present in the Netherlands before the variant was globally classified, and it was not clear whether the people who had Omicron in mid-November had been to South Africa before testing positive.

Year-long QR code for those who recovered from coronavirus

If you have recovered from the coronavirus, you can receive a proof of recovery QR code as a corona pass which is valid for one year.

Until recently, if you recovered from coronavirus, you would get a code that was valid for only 180 days — now, that validity is extended to 365 days.

However, this year-long QR code is valid only in the Netherlands. The current European policy is 180 days for a proof of recovery QR code.

Feature Image: IgorVetushko/Depositphotos

