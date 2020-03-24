The RIVM (Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment) has published the new number of coronavirus cases, now reaching 5560 cases. This is an increase of 811 patients since the last count.

Because people have been disrespecting governmental policies on social distancing, new measures have been implemented this week.

Fewer customers allowed in supermarkets

There will be a cap on the number of customers allowed to enter supermarkets. This is in order to ensure a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between customers.

Fewer shopping baskets will be available, and once the maximum number of customers is reached, those who want to enter will need to wait so that another customer leaves. These policies are implemented to protect both the employees and the customers.

Remembrance Day and Liberation Day are cancelled

May brings with it two events of great historical significance to the Netherlands. May 4, Remembrance Day, is an opportunity to remember all Dutch people who have lost their lives in conflicts around the world. Meanwhile, May 5, Liberation Day, is dedicated to the liberation of the Netherlands during WW2 from the Nazis.

Unfortunately, both of these events have been cancelled, given the new policy banning all events until the first of June. This is not to say that the Dutch will not find a way to celebrate these events, be it from their windows and balconies.

School exams cancelled

For better or for worse, the centralized school exams for this year’s school year have been cancelled. The exams were due to start on the 7th of May. Instead, now pupils will receive their final marks based on their previous marks in school exams as not to delay their process of continuing their education. This new policy was announced by the Minister of Education this morning, reports NOS.

Ad

Check out our guide to the coronavirus in the Netherlands

If you want to look at a centralized source of information about the current outbreak in the Netherlands, you can check out our guide, which is updated daily. We also have an informational video on the topic.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more information about coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva