Coronavirus in the Netherlands is significantly declining, with 43,624 new positive tests reported to the RIVM in the last week, compared to 64,036 in the previous week.

This means that the number of new infections has dropped by 32%, even better than the 5% drop we saw last week. Daily figures have reduced, with 4,695 new cases reported in the last 24 hour period. This is six fewer infections than the previous day.

Hospitalizations are also down, as 1,520 patients were admitted in the past week compared to the 1,966 hospitalized the week before. This week also reported fewer ICU patients than last week’s 321, with 275 patients admitted in the last seven days.

But despite the decline in infections, the number of people who died from the coronavirus increased. According to RIVM, 565 people passed away from COVID-19 in the past week compared to 435 the previous week.

Crowds of Dutchies in the streets and parks

This weekend, despite new measures asking people to stay at home as much as possible, Dutch streets and parks were overcrowded. Some parks issued a “code red” due to the crowds, indicating that people needed to go elsewhere. Rick van Baaren, professor of behavioural change at Utrecht University, explained that it is human for people to need to go outside. He says that unless certain things are banned, people will continue to do what is still technically allowed.

Netherlands ramps up testing

Meanwhile, new XL testing streets were set up around the country this week, doubling the previous testing capacity of the Netherlands. These streets are set to open at the end of November or beginning of December. “With this approach, we want to ensure that every Dutch person is within a maximum radius of 45 minutes to visit a test location,” the government wrote in a document.

Dutch fraudsters selling fake COVID-19 results

Virus-free declarations are now needed to enter many countries, and since the GGDs only test people with symptoms, taking a COVID-19 test can cost up to €150 from private companies. Scammers have been taking advantage of this need, and have been selling fake corona results over social media for a fraction of the price. This means many Dutch people have been travelling with fake papers. Police are investigating the issue.

