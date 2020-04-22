Spending so much time at home in isolation can prove to be challenging. For most of us, this is our first experience of being indoors for such a long time, not to mention missing our usual restaurants, theatres, and friends. But there are some great ways to beat home isolation.

Especially for those of us who are usually energetic people, finding some daily activities to do in order to burn off that excess energy, or at least to do something that is useful for yourself, is crucial to keeping semi-sane, as we demonstrate here.

On a serious note, we don’t condone excessive productivity or trying to obsessively better yourself in this period of time. We understand that going through a global pandemic is stressful. Still, we decided to make a list of potential activities you can do at home to help you throughout these coming months.