The RIVM (Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment) has published the new number of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands, now reaching 4204. This is an increase of 573 from the last count.

Europe has been struck hard by the virus, and countries within the European Union are racing to implement harsher measures to contain the virus.

People are still going out for walks in parks and on beaches

Unfortunately, not everyone seems to have considered the call from the government to implement social distancing. People have gone on social media to express their dismay and anger with people who still go out in large groups in forests, without keeping a distance.

So many people went to beaches in places like Zaandvort, that mayors had to urge people not to go anymore given the current coronavirus crisis.

Emergency alert today on our phones

As a reminder of the current crisis situation, today all of us received an alarm signal on the phone, reminding us to keep a distance from one another during this crisis.

We think it’s a good thing that people have received this message on their phone. If initially, some people in the Netherlands blamed the government for their inaction on the crisis, now it seems that some Dutch people need to be reminded of the gravity of the situation, so that they may not go outside in groups in a grossly irresponsible fashion.

Check out our coronavirus guide and video

If you want a centralized source of information on the coronavirus in the Netherlands, give a check to our guide. We also have an informational video.

Ad

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more information about coronavirus in the Netherlands.