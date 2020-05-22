The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands for today, 22nd of May.

Today, 9 people have been hospitalised as a result of coronavirus, as the social distancing measures in the Netherlands continue to do their job. A further 13 people passed away.

188 people tested positive for coronavirus today, as the Netherlands inches closer to 45,000 cases. As of 1 June, testing capacity is hoped to expand to anyone with symptoms.

Fewer new expats: coronavirus halves Dutch immigration

Dutchies in and foreigners out — that’s the result of coronavirus on Dutch migration. New data from the Statistics Netherlands shows in the weeks since the intelligent lockdown, fewer immigrants registered with a Dutch municipality.

Before coronavirus reared its ugly head, around 5,200 people registered in the Netherlands each week. Since mid-March, that number has fallen rapidly to just 2,200. Non-EU nationals represent the sharpest drop, going from 2,500 per week to just a little over 700.

Overcrowding in parks and at the beach on summery Ascension Day

As the Netherlands begins to reopen, the emphasis is on avoiding crowded spaces rather than staying home. Yesterday, many Dutchies did neither, with the umbrella organisation for regional security groups (the Veiligheidsberaad) reporting that it was far busier yesterday than it has been over the past weekends, and in some places, particularly beach areas, it was overcrowded.

Instead of giving out mass fines, security teams closed off overcrowded areas and warned people of the risks instead.

Half of the Dutch STILL don’t wash their hands, even in the face of a pandemic

With coronavirus in full swing, the government as well as media outlets have made it pretty clear that one of the ways to prevent the spread of the virus is, you guessed it, to wash your hands. Shockingly, only 48% of Dutch people are listening to advice to wash their hands more often one the past few weeks.

“Time and boredom”: why Dutchies are having more sex during the coronavirus crisis

A survey of South-Hollanders has shown that the coronavirus crisis doesn’t have to be all bad news: people are more sexually active during the lockdown. Not only did 61% of those surveyed express more interest in sex compared to usual, but that the sex average per week as gone from 2.8 per week before the lockdown to 3.3.

Feature image: DutchReview/Canva