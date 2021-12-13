From Zurich to Amsterdam: the Netherlands welcomes another night train

Coming to you from the largest city in Switzerland, the first of (hopefully many) night trains between Zurich and Amsterdam arrived in the Dutch capital on Sunday morning.

With 876 passengers, the train reached Amsterdam Central Station on Sunday at 9:59 AM after an 11.5-hour trip. To compensate for the corona-cancelled festivities, it was greeted by NS International very own director Heike Luiten.

According to Treinreiziger, the new night train will be running on a daily basis from now on, marking a return of the route after it last ended in December 2016.

It will be replacing a German Night Intercity, with a stop at Utrecht Central, skipping Arnhem Central for now due to construction work.

Roomy and eco-friendly

While the Swiss destination is nothing short of exciting, hopping on this trip also happens to be a green option. “One night train to Zurich is equivalent to four planes,” explains Luiten.

The train itself consists of 14 carriages. Eight of them have seats, two are sleeping carriages with train cabins, and the remaining four have train berths.

As for pricing, seats can be booked starting at €38 for a seat, €60 for a berth, and €90 for a bed in one of the sleeping carriage cabins — which can fit up to 3 people.

Connecting European gems

Apart from Zurich, you can also sleep your way from the Netherlands to Vienna, Innsbruck, and Munich on a Nightjet that started running earlier this year.

In April 2022, you can also look forward to the brand new European Sleeper going through Berlin all the way to Prague.

Will you be taking a night train trip from the Netherlands to Zurich? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: sborisov/Depositphotos