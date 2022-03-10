Dutch animal foundation helps transport Ukrainian lions to shelter

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Photo-of-lions-cuddling-in-enclosure
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/5203082/stock-photo-lions-kissing-each-other.html

The Netherlands is continuing to show its support for Ukraine. This time, by helping with the evacuation of its zoo animals.

The Dutch AAP Foundation is currently helping to transport four lions and a wild African dog from Ukraine to one of their rescue centres in Spain.

A long journey

The journey from Kyiv has been a long one for the lions. Brave volunteers from the Ukrainian animal organisation, Wild Animal Rescue, removed the animals from their zoo to bring them to AAP’s partner zoo in Poland.

According to APP’s social media, the volunteers were held at gunpoint by Russian soldiers upon leaving Kyiv but they refused to leave the animals. Eventually, they were allowed to leave.

Following an anxious drive to the zoo in Poland, the animals were given a few days to rest and recuperate.

AAP has been updating the public on the lions’ journey on their Facebook page. Above, they are seen resting at the Polish zoo.

Time to step in

The AAP usually works to help animals organisations within the European Union, however, they made an exception for Ukraine. They explain on social media:

“Even though AAP usually focuses on animals in need in the EU, we could not leave these brave Ukrainians and their animals out in the cold.”

The trip continues

For the past 24 hours, the AAP foundation has been driving the animals to a rescue centre in Spain. They are expected to arrive this afternoon with lions Gyz, Flori, Kiara, and Nila, and the wild African dog Zair. 🦁 💙💛

Uplifted by this story? You can donate to the AAP’s rescue fund to continue supporting efforts to rescue animals from Ukraine.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleAmsterdam opens 900 spots for Ukrainian refugees this week
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

