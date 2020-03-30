The RIVM has published the new numbers of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands. As of now, there are 11,750 confirmed cases in the Netherlands. This is an increase of 884 cases since the last count, with 93 more deaths as well.

The Netherlands is now in the top 10 countries when it comes to coronavirus cases, and the number is expected to increase over the following weeks.

2500 patients could be in intensive care within the next two weeks

Mathematical models developed by the RIVM suggest that by mid-April, we might have 2500 patients requiring intensive care.

Given that the Netherlands only has around 1100 intensive care units in the whole country, if they do not manage to import more ICU’s the odds are that the Dutch healthcare system will be overwhelmed.

However, it’s possible that the number of infections has started to flatten, so we might see fewer hospitalizations in the following weeks.

Passengers from New York allowed to enter the country without any additional medical checks

The United States is now the country with the highest number of coronavirus cases, exceeding even the cases in China. Passengers who arrive from New York, which is one of the epicentres of the outbreak in the US, are allowed to go through Schiphol without any medical checks.

This decision is not from Schiphol Airport, but to the government and their list of risk countries. Countries that are on the list are banned from landing in the Netherlands. Considering that now the US has the highest number of cases in the world, it could be probable that it might get added to the list soon.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva