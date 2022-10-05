It’s the season again: Dutch coronavirus cases and hospital admissions rising

‘Tis the season for breaking out the pumpkins, eating some pepernoten — oh and catching coronavirus. Yep, the Netherlands is about to enter another wave. 

For the time being, the virus seems to be doing the rounds in Dutch hospitals. It looks like more and more patients tested positive for coronavirus when visiting or getting admitted. 

A wave? Seriously?

So what makes this a wave? Coronavirus cases increased by 68% in the past week, mainly in hospitals, among people who are older than 70. 

Last week reportedly, 19,031 positive tests were taken in the Nederlands. This is the highest number since August. Just last week, 561 new positive tests were counted, the NOS reports.

According to the National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution (LCPS), there are 873 coronavirus patients in hospitals across the Netherlands, and 33 of them are in intensive care. 

The sewage never lies

As part of a new testing method, the Dutch government decided to start monitoring coronavirus levels by, well, keeping an eye on our poo. 

An increase in the virus has also been noted in Dutch sewage. The load — so to say — increased by 55% between the 26 and 28 of September. 

In general, sewage measurements show a more accurate percentage of affected people than the tests we all love to do. 😝 This is because the sewage tests don’t have to depend on people’s willingness.

While it is hard to tell if the increasing number of positive tests will lead to new coronavirus measures or lockdown, these numbers are certainly not promising. 

For now, wash your hands, and stay safe out there iedereen

