Empty that shopping cart: this Dutch government party wants packages taxed!

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Step aside, energy crisis…there’s a new fiasco on the horizon. 😳

The delivery of packages from webshops creates pollution and a rather ungodly frenzy — and we should do something about it.

This is the story, according to ChristenUnie (a Christian-democratic party in the Netherlands), that wants the government to investigate this oh-so urgent matter, reports De Gelderlander.

Shopping streets are turning into ghost towns (apparently)

ChristenUnie MP, Pieter Grinwis, expanded on the method behind the…err, well, the method. 🤔

Large online companies present a big hurdle for local shops that often can’t compete. Grinwis says shopping streets are becoming empty as delivery vans rush to and fro to deliver packages.

Taxing packages bought from these webshops, and giving the proceeds to smaller businesses, would help level the playing field.

Won’t someone think of the environment? 🥺

Grinwis is also particularly miffed by the fact that many large companies do not include shipping fees.

17 ideas that make the Dutch sustainability super-heroes

To him, this means customers spread one order into many small shopping orders. Deliverers then have to make several trips than they would with a bulk order.

All these trips raise CO2 emissions — a dangerous thing for a country that’s already below sea-level. 🌊

What are your thoughts on a possible package tax? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

