Dutch government proposes to reserve €100 million for free school lunch initiative

In a proposal presented to Dutch political parties Volt and Democrats 66 (D66), the House of Representatives wants to make €100 million available to start a free lunch initiative at Dutch schools.

Amongst all the bad news lately, it’s nice to hear that something good is underway.

The proposal was met with enthusiasm, as both parties agree that the money for school lunches should be found in the budget, reports RTL Nieuws.

Children shouldn’t go to school hungry

With the major increases in household costs such as electricity and gas prices, alongside the ever-rising inflation in the Netherlands, there will be many families this winter having to cut down.

And, unfortunately for some, that will mean having less to spend on necessities such as food.

Er zijn kinderen in Nederland die morgen zonder eten naar school worden gebracht. Met een lege maag in de klas, dat hoort niet.



Niks mag de ontwikkeling van kinderen in de weg staan. Daarom ons voorstel (met @DassenLaurens) voor de gratis schoollunch.#APB2022 pic.twitter.com/NwTlhwuaQJ — Jan Paternotte (@jpaternotte) September 22, 2022 Translation: There are children in the Netherlands who will be brought to school tomorrow without food. Going to class on an empty stomach is not okay. Nothing should stand in the way of children’s development. Therefore, we propose (with @DassenLaurens) the free school lunch. #APB2022

Parents will have one less thing to worry about and will be assured that their children won’t have to endure the school day while hungry.

Inflation on the rise

As inflation in the Netherlands beats records, reaching a whopping 12% this August, the pressure on wallets has never been tighter.

But, the government seems sympathetic towards the struggles of parents. Volt foreman Laurens Dassen says that the proposal for free school lunches is only the beginning; “Because ultimately we want all children to be able to go to school on a full stomach,” she says.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte also maintains that the proposal is ‘sympathetic’.

Finally, some good news for parents and children alike! 🥳

