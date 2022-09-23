Riding to freedom: Amsterdam will donate bikes to Ukraine

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/6960826/stock-photo-parked-bikes.html

Ukrainian medical personnel and volunteers will be up 2000 bicycles soon, following a donation from the municipality of Amsterdam.

The city’s bike depot intends to gift these cycles to Stichting Zeilen Van Vrijheid (the Sails of Freedom Foundation), reports the NOS

This nonprofit organisation delivers emergency vehicles, medical supplies, and equipment to Ukraine.

Where do the bikes come from?

Don’t worry — the depot isn’t sneaking around in the middle of the night and nabbing your precious fietsen (bikes)! 🚲

Most of the depot’s bicycles come from confiscations by the municipality, which haven’t been collected for at least three months.

Why bikes?

The foundation has delivered over 75 ambulances, 80 tonnes of medical supplies, and 12 support vehicles so far, but the ongoing war has left Ukraine with a severe fuel crisis.

Medical workers and volunteers have an almost impossible task of helping people when they lack the transport to reach them.

READ MORE | Here’s how you can help Ukraine from the Netherlands [UPDATED]

Enter… bikes.

A two-wheeled hero

Founder Veronika Mutsei first realised the importance of bikes when she was met with ambulances full of supplies…and no fuel to take them anywhere.

Requests for bikes in certain areas of Ukraine were met with only two answers: they were either destroyed by the bombings or were stolen.

And so, the project seeks to distribute the collected bicycles to areas where they are needed the most. 

This will ensure that medicine, food, and basic supplies can reach people even without fuel.

Will you be donating a bicycle, or reaching out in some other way? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

