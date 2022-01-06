Dutch retail suffers more than two billion euros in losses due to lockdown

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
picture-of-Dutch-shops-in-Gouda
Image: Weigerwaardenberg/Pixabayhttps://pixabay.com/photos/gouda-city-market-center-facade-385875/

The “click and collect” options for non-essential shops in the Netherlands are not sufficient to steer businesses away from this large sum — so the cabinet is urged to take quick action.

The Dutch industry organization INretail calculated estimated losses after almost three weeks of lockdown and the numbers are catastrophic (with nine zeros), to say the least.

More than two BILLION euros are being looked at as the estimate of losses to shops and the retail industry since the country was put on lockdown mode on December 19, reports AD. 🤯

“The eager public likes to spend the euros in the Dutch retail sector, but is now letting it roll over the border,” comments INretail regarding the latest flocks of Dutch shoppers hitting Belgian markets.

Multilayerd issue

These losses are apparently not limited to shoppers not spending their money in the Dutch market. The restrictions also left a social impact on the economy as people can’t work in retail anymore.

“The sector employs almost 350,000 people. The entrepreneurs who have all these people on the payroll are extremely concerned about the future,” explains INretail.

Proposals

Currently, MBK-Nederland, the Council of Dutch Retail (RND) alongside INretail are all taking a stand in favour of relaxing the “too strict” of measures after January 14.

“We are already dealing with a billion-dollar noose, just calculate what the damage will be if the lockdown lasts even longer than mid-January. Please open those stores again. If necessary with the introduction of a QR check on arrival,” urges INretail director Jan Meerman.

Meanwhile, RND director Eus Peters plans to meet with the new Dutch cabinet next week to discuss possible conditions and solutions for the shops reopening.

What do you think of the organizations’ arguments in light of the economical losses? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Weigerwaardenberg/Pixabay

Previous articleStarting tomorrow: no more test obligation to travel to England
Next article9 things you need to know about buying a house in the Netherlands in 2022
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Most popular baby names in the Netherlands in 2021: Did the predictions hold up?

Last year, our friends at 24baby shared their expectations for the trends in baby names in the Netherlands for 2021....
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

Most popular baby names in the Netherlands in 2021: Did the predictions hold up?

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
Last year, our friends at 24baby shared their expectations for the trends in baby names in the Netherlands for 2021. Was your name on...

9 things you need to know about buying a house in the Netherlands in 2022

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
The challenge of buying a house in the Netherlands has become, well, exactly that, a challenge. So, what do you need to know about...

Dutch retail suffers more than two billion euros in losses due to lockdown

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -
The "click and collect" options for non-essential shops in the Netherlands are not sufficient to steer businesses away from this large sum — so the...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X