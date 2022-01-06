Dutch retail suffers more than two billion euros in losses due to lockdown

The “click and collect” options for non-essential shops in the Netherlands are not sufficient to steer businesses away from this large sum — so the cabinet is urged to take quick action.

The Dutch industry organization INretail calculated estimated losses after almost three weeks of lockdown and the numbers are catastrophic (with nine zeros), to say the least.

More than two BILLION euros are being looked at as the estimate of losses to shops and the retail industry since the country was put on lockdown mode on December 19, reports AD. 🤯

“The eager public likes to spend the euros in the Dutch retail sector, but is now letting it roll over the border,” comments INretail regarding the latest flocks of Dutch shoppers hitting Belgian markets.

Multilayerd issue

These losses are apparently not limited to shoppers not spending their money in the Dutch market. The restrictions also left a social impact on the economy as people can’t work in retail anymore.

“The sector employs almost 350,000 people. The entrepreneurs who have all these people on the payroll are extremely concerned about the future,” explains INretail.

Proposals

Currently, MBK-Nederland, the Council of Dutch Retail (RND) alongside INretail are all taking a stand in favour of relaxing the “too strict” of measures after January 14.

“We are already dealing with a billion-dollar noose, just calculate what the damage will be if the lockdown lasts even longer than mid-January. Please open those stores again. If necessary with the introduction of a QR check on arrival,” urges INretail director Jan Meerman.

Meanwhile, RND director Eus Peters plans to meet with the new Dutch cabinet next week to discuss possible conditions and solutions for the shops reopening.

Feature Image: Weigerwaardenberg/Pixabay