QR codes to enter stores? Dutch retail willing to implement this and more

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
With rumours circulating that the hard lockdown will not lift on January 14, non-essential stores are pleading to open their doors — and they’ll implement any measure if it means they can.

Brand collective INretail tells nu.nl, that their associates are willing to do whatever is necessary — checking for proof of vaccination, making masks mandatory inside or only allowing a limited number of customers per square metre — if it means they can reopen.

End of lockdown uncertain

This is a change of heart from just two months prior when INretail said a mask mandate would be “unaffordable, non-enforceable and unworkable.”

But with the Netherlands sitting steadily in a hard lockdown for almost a month now, non-essential stores are struggling.

Up until new measures are announced next week, it is uncertain whether or not the hard lockdown will be lifted.

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

4 COMMENTS

  3. I’m german living in NL. Currently I in Germany and it’s no problem at all to show your QR code. Some malls or city centers are handing put wrist bands so you only have to show proof once. It’s not the best case but at least stores can open again and the cities don’t die out

