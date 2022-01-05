QR codes to enter stores? Dutch retail willing to implement this and more

With rumours circulating that the hard lockdown will not lift on January 14, non-essential stores are pleading to open their doors — and they’ll implement any measure if it means they can.

Brand collective INretail tells nu.nl, that their associates are willing to do whatever is necessary — checking for proof of vaccination, making masks mandatory inside or only allowing a limited number of customers per square metre — if it means they can reopen.

End of lockdown uncertain

This is a change of heart from just two months prior when INretail said a mask mandate would be “unaffordable, non-enforceable and unworkable.”

But with the Netherlands sitting steadily in a hard lockdown for almost a month now, non-essential stores are struggling.

Up until new measures are announced next week, it is uncertain whether or not the hard lockdown will be lifted.

Feature Image: PhotographerFromAmsterdam/Depositphotos