Weekly update: we’re moving in the right direction

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from August, 31 to September, 7. The number of hospitalisations and deaths has decreased compared to the previous week.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 17,890 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a marginal increase compared to last week’s report of 17,575 infections.

It’s not all doom and gloom though, as the percentage of positive tests decreased to 10.8% compared to 13.1% the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has also decreased. This week, 38 people passed away, compared to 43 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations have decreased noticeably. The same pattern is true for the number of admission to the ICU. The past week saw 300 new admissions to the nursing ward and 88 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 330 and 98, respectively.

Testing for access likely to extend to Horeca and other entertainment

Health Minister, Hugo de Jonge, has announced that from the end of September, people who want to enter entertainment venues, such as restaurants, cafes, and cinemas may have to prove that they’ve been vaccinated or have a negative coronavirus test.

Testen voor toegang (testing for access), is already being requested at certain events, such as large festivals and sports competitions. However, as of now, it has not been necessary to prove your coronavirus status at smaller venues like terraces, cinemas, and small cultural performances.

New relaxations delayed by five days

At the last press conference on August 13, the cabinet laid out a roadmap for new relaxations. These included an end to working from home, the end of face masks on public transport, and no more prescribed seating in cafes. 🕺

The new relaxations were due to come into effect on September, 20. However, this next step of the opening plan is likely to be pushed back to September, 25 — as the law needs to be amended before the relaxations can come into effect.

Is a third shot on the cards?

As early as the end of September, the cabinet will issue a decision on whether fully-vaccinated people should receive a third shot. Dutch GGD’s are locked and loaded to administer these booster shots as soon as the government gives the green light.

Coronavirus exacerbated a decline in mental health

An annual survey by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), carried out for the first two quarters of 2021 has found that 15% of the Netherland’s population are psychologically unhealthy.

The CBS has temporarily added a section relating to the effects of the coronavirus. Unsurprisingly, feelings of loneliness, fear, gloom, and stress were more common during the coronavirus crisis than before.

