Weekly update: we’re moving in the right direction

NewsHealth
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
Older-men-drinking-coffee-in-Amsterdam
Image: Shane Rounce / Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/l4dZ4h6vL6o

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from August, 31 to September, 7. The number of hospitalisations and deaths has decreased compared to the previous week.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 17,890 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a marginal increase compared to last week’s report of 17,575 infections.

It’s not all doom and gloom though, as the percentage of positive tests decreased to 10.8% compared to 13.1% the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has also decreased. This week, 38 people passed away, compared to 43 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations have decreased noticeably. The same pattern is true for the number of admission to the ICU. The past week saw 300 new admissions to the nursing ward and 88 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 330 and 98, respectively.

Testing for access likely to extend to Horeca and other entertainment

Health Minister, Hugo de Jonge, has announced that from the end of September, people who want to enter entertainment venues, such as restaurants, cafes, and cinemas may have to prove that they’ve been vaccinated or have a negative coronavirus test. 

Testen voor toegang (testing for access), is already being requested at certain events, such as large festivals and sports competitions. However, as of now, it has not been necessary to prove your coronavirus status at smaller venues like terraces, cinemas, and small cultural performances.

New relaxations delayed by five days

At the last press conference on August 13, the cabinet laid out a roadmap for new relaxations. These included an end to working from home, the end of face masks on public transport, and no more prescribed seating in cafes. 🕺

The new relaxations were due to come into effect on September, 20. However, this next step of the opening plan is likely to be pushed back to September, 25 — as the law needs to be amended before the relaxations can come into effect.

Is a third shot on the cards?

As early as the end of September, the cabinet will issue a decision on whether fully-vaccinated people should receive a third shot. Dutch GGD’s are locked and loaded to administer these booster shots as soon as the government gives the green light.

Coronavirus exacerbated a decline in mental health

An annual survey by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), carried out for the first two quarters of 2021 has found that 15% of the Netherland’s population are psychologically unhealthy.

The CBS has temporarily added a section relating to the effects of the coronavirus. Unsurprisingly, feelings of loneliness, fear, gloom, and stress were more common during the coronavirus crisis than before.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news and coronavirus updates.

Feature Image: Shane Rounce/Unsplash

Previous articleOldest Dutch Neanderthal gets a face!
Next articleCoronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
An avid tea drinker, Jen was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to Utrecht in 2017 to pursue her history degree. She loves people-watching, canoeing the Utrecht canals, and observing how the Dutch come alive in summer. Having been traumatised by a Dutch circle party, Jen wants to help equip other internationals with tips and tricks to survive and thrive in this wonderful flat country.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The...
DutchReview Crew -

Latest posts

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew -
Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Netherlands reported its first...

Weekly update: we’re moving in the right direction

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from August, 31 to September, 7. The number of hospitalisations and deaths has decreased compared to the previous week. Over...

Oldest Dutch Neanderthal gets a face!

Nicole Ogden -
The oldest ancient Dutchie, Neanderthal Krijn, has been given a facial reconstruction. Unlike other reconstructions, Krijn has an approachable, smiling face. 🧑✨ While only a...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X