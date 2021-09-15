Dutch nightclubs can open — but with a clubbing curfew

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
People-dancing-at-a-nightclub-in-the-Netherlands-curfew
At last night’s press conference the government announced that nightclubs will be able to reopen from September 25, but they’ll have to close at midnight. People aren’t too happy about this — and are calling it a “kid’s disco”.

The cabinet has announced a new set of measures and relaxations which will take effect on September 25. These will include having to show a coronavirus pass (proof of vaccination, negative test, or recovery) at venues such as restaurants, cafés, theatres and cinemas.

Nightclubs and discos will also be allowed to reopen, but only until 12 AM. We’re not sure which part of that sentence is more controversial — reopening clubs when infections are still high? Or the fact that everyone will be kicked out at 12 when the night is still young — sacrilege? 🕺

Criticism and a kid’s disco

RTL Nieuws reports that Partygoers aren’t very happy about the idea of being sent home at midnight and have taken to Twitter to vocalise their frustration and confusion at the new clubbing curfew — does anyone else feel like a teenager again? 😅 👀

While most people don’t leave for the club until at least 12 AM, these new measures will have people grabbing their coats and drunk friends when the clock strikes 12 — did someone say Cinderella? ﻿🎃﻿

Another Twitter user pointed out that these new measures suggest that “Coronavirus slumbers in the depths of the disco until 12, so it’s safe to party before that.” Didn’t you know coronavirus only starts its night shift after 12? 🤷‍♀️

The mayor of Amsterdam has an issue with this too

All jokes aside, it isn’t just partygoers who are taking issue with this new advice. The mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema fears that these arbitrary new rules will affect the government’s credibility in dealing with the coronavirus, and says, “Why should the system of only letting in vaccinated or tested people work at 11.30 PM but not at 12.30 AM?”

Early to the club and early to bed? ﻿🌜﻿ ﻿💤﻿

There are also some clubs that have tried to put a positive spin on the matter. Like Club Perron in Rotterdam which will be opening a little earlier, from 6 PM – 12 AM.  

Let’s be honest, there’s always that one person in a friend group who can’t stay awake in the club but has too much FOMO not to go, so we’re sure there are some people out there who are delighted by this new rule. 😂

What are your thoughts on the reopening of clubs with a curfew? Tell us in the comments below!

