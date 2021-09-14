Weekly update: decreasing numbers are now allowing for new relaxations

Christine Stein Hededam
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from September 7 to September 14. The number of hospitalisations and deaths have decreased even further compared to the previous week.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 15,976 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a decrease compared to last week’s report of 17,890 infections.

The percentage of positive tests also decreased to 9% compared to 10.8% the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has decreased. This week, 35 people passed away, compared to 38 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations have continued to decrease as well. The same pattern is true for the number of admissions to the ICU. The past week saw 280 new admissions to the nursing ward and 75 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 300 and 88, respectively.

Dutch hospitality sector against asking to see peoples’ Corana Check app

The government has announced the possibility that, from September 25, people will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to dine indoors or gain access to cultural venues.

This would be in the form of a QR code in the Dutch Corona Check app.

However, the association for Dutch hospitality (KHN) is strongly against this plan. The KHN doesn’t believe that the responsibility of checking peoples’ QR codes should fall to the workers in Horeca, as “the catering industry has played policeman long enough.”

The Netherlands is red on the European coronavirus map once again — but the cabinet is hopeful

The latest travel advice seems contradictory to many. In the most recent update, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) forecasted that the Netherlands will remain red on the EU’s coronavirus map for the coming week.

Meanwhile, the Dutch government want to relax travel restrictions and open up the possibility for easier travel outside of Europe.

New coronavirus measures announced tonight

Tonight, Mark Rutte and Hugo de Jonge will step on the podium once again to announce the future of restrictions in the Netherlands.

The expected changes include an end to social distancing, fuller capacity at large-scale events, and the reopening of multi-day events, festivals, and concerts (under certain conditions).

However, it will not be the last coronavirus press conference in the Netherlands — working from home and wearing masks in public transport continue as the norm for a while longer.

A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

