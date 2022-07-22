The Netherlands has the fifth most powerful passport in the world. Where does yours rank?

It’s a great day to consider becoming a citizen of the Netherlands. The Dutch passport has been ranked as the fifth most powerful in the world. Jippie! 🥳

The global citizenship and residence advisory firm, Henley & Partners, released its annual passport index — which compares 199 different passports to 227 travel destinations. 🗺️

The Netherlands can enjoy the luxury of having one of the best passports since the Dutchies can travel freely to 188 countries in the world! 🤯

Surprised? Not really

It’s safe to say that the Dutch truly are a spoiled bunch when it comes to travelling with freedom.

At the start of this year, the Dutch passport ranked fourth-best in the world — and in 2021, they were crowned sixth on the list. 👑

East Asians for the win

In recent years, East Asian countries have snatched more top spots on the list, which used to be dominated quite largely by European countries, reports RTL Nieuws.

The country that sits on the throne of most powerful passports is Japan, giving their citizens the ability to travel to 193 countries without a visa!

Following not too far behind on the list are Singapore and South Korea, each with free access to 192 countries.

Other countries were not so lucky

There are a few more countries that are worth mentioning, given what’s going on in the world right now.

Russia currently ranks 50th this year, with their passport allowing them to visit 119 countries visa-free.

At the very bottom, Afghanistan dangles at 112th on the list, giving its citizens access to only 27 countries across the world.

Of course, with European airports (we’re looking at you, Schiphol 😑) being extra dramatic these days, having a powerful passport doesn’t entirely mean folks can travel hassle-free.

Even so, it’s still something to celebrate for those that made the top of the list. 😉

Want to know where your passport stands? Take a look for yourself! 👇

Best passports to hold in 2022

Rank Country # Countries 1 Japan 193 2 Singapore, South Korea 192 3 Germany, Spain 190 4 Finland, Italy, Luxembourg 189 5 Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden 188 6 France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom 187 7 Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the U.S. 186 8 Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta 185 9 Hungary 183 10 Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia 182

Worst passports to hold in 2022

Rank Country # Countries 1 Congo, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Sudan 42 2 Bangladesh, Kosovo, Libya 41 3 North Korea 40 4 Nepal, Palestinian territories 38 5 Somalia 35 6 Yemen 34 7 Pakistan 32 8 Syria 30 9 Iraq 29 10 Afghanistan 27

