The Netherlands has the fifth most powerful passport in the world. Where does yours rank?

It’s a great day to consider becoming a citizen of the Netherlands. The Dutch passport has been ranked as the fifth most powerful in the world. Jippie! 🥳

The global citizenship and residence advisory firm, Henley & Partners, released its annual passport index — which compares 199 different passports to 227 travel destinations. 🗺️

The Netherlands can enjoy the luxury of having one of the best passports since the Dutchies can travel freely to 188 countries in the world! 🤯

Surprised? Not really

It’s safe to say that the Dutch truly are a spoiled bunch when it comes to travelling with freedom. 

At the start of this year, the Dutch passport ranked fourth-best in the world — and in 2021, they were crowned sixth on the list. 👑

East Asians for the win

In recent years, East Asian countries have snatched more top spots on the list, which used to be dominated quite largely by European countries, reports RTL Nieuws.

How to get Dutch citizenship in 2022: becoming a Nederlander

The country that sits on the throne of most powerful passports is Japan, giving their citizens the ability to travel to 193 countries without a visa!

Following not too far behind on the list are Singapore and South Korea, each with free access to 192 countries.

Other countries were not so lucky

There are a few more countries that are worth mentioning, given what’s going on in the world right now.

Russia currently ranks 50th this year, with their passport allowing them to visit 119 countries visa-free.

Bad news for Brits! This new visa will make travelling to Europe more difficult

At the very bottom, Afghanistan dangles at 112th on the list, giving its citizens access to only 27 countries across the world.

Of course, with European airports (we’re looking at you, Schiphol 😑) being extra dramatic these days, having a powerful passport doesn’t entirely mean folks can travel hassle-free.

Even so, it’s still something to celebrate for those that made the top of the list. 😉

Want to know where your passport stands? Take a look for yourself! 👇

Best passports to hold in 2022

RankCountry# Countries
1Japan193
2Singapore, South Korea192
3Germany, Spain190
4Finland, Italy, Luxembourg189
5Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden188
6France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom187
7Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the U.S.186
8Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta185
9Hungary183
10Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia182

Worst passports to hold in 2022

RankCountry# Countries
1Congo, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Sudan42
2Bangladesh, Kosovo, Libya41
3North Korea40
4Nepal, Palestinian territories38
5Somalia35
6Yemen34
7Pakistan32
8Syria30
9Iraq29
10Afghanistan27

Did your country make the cut? Tell us in the comments below! 👇 

