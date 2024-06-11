Dutch students are challenging this proposed government measure — here’s why

Another potential roadblock. 😒

NewsPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Last updated
1 minute read
group-of-students-studying-together-at-a-university-library-in-the-netherlands
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/group-students-studying-front-window-university-library_32757164.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=6&uuid=93807fbc-216f-4bce-b4dd-b2be5f54c4c6

As if rental shortages, energy bills, and a tough job market weren’t challenging enough, students are now facing a potentially huge roadblock to completing their studies.

Coalition parties PVV, VVD, NSC, and BBB want students with more than a year’s study delay to pay €3000 in addition to their €2530 statutory tuition fee in the 2026-2027 school year, reports RTL Nieuws.

Understandably, students, study associations, and political youth groups, among other organisations, are less than happy with the so-called ‘long-term study fine’ (langstudeerboete).

The measure is set to affect 94,000 students in 2026 and 2027.

Unfair and “unacceptable”

Participating in a study association’s board, competing in university division sports teams or working a side job are just normal aspects of student life.

But balancing all of the above (plus finding time for some kind of personal life) often leads to many students in the Netherlands taking study delays.

READ MORE | The cost of student housing in the Netherlands is out of control (and it’s only getting worse)

The new measure makes this harder — and many students are speaking out, arguing that it will cause financial worry and stress for students who are already paying their regular tuition fees.

The measure would also negatively affect students who already have study delays of more than a year or students who would have to take delays due to illness or other personal circumstances.

Making their voice heard

Now, several groups and organisations have written a letter criticizing the langstudeerboete.

They are demanding that the government withdraw the measure and announce actions if nothing happens.

How the fine will be implemented is still unclear, but NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt has promised a “careful interpretation” of the measure.

What do you think of this long-term study fine? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Tom Holland in Holland?! 7 times the Netherlands appeared in Hollywood movies
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

There will be no trains on this NS route for three whole weeks

What's the most fun thing to do on a summer's weekend? A city trip! But what's the NS's favourite hobby?...
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 -

Latest posts

Tom Holland in Holland?! 7 times the Netherlands appeared in Hollywood movies

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
The Netherlands loves Hollywood movies — but did you know the love is mutual? As it turns out, Hollywood loves the Netherlands (or, well,...

Dutch Quirk #91: Live their lives for the borrel at the end of the week

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
A country where washing the stresses of a work week away with some drinks is a social event? 😳 Let’s just say Netherlands: 1...

11 things to know before taking a taxi in Amsterdam

Francine Zauner - 2
Unless you know the ropes, taking a taxi in the Netherlands can be a confusing and expensive experience. But not anymore — here's the...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.