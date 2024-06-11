As if rental shortages, energy bills, and a tough job market weren’t challenging enough, students are now facing a potentially huge roadblock to completing their studies.

Coalition parties PVV, VVD, NSC, and BBB want students with more than a year’s study delay to pay €3000 in addition to their €2530 statutory tuition fee in the 2026-2027 school year, reports RTL Nieuws.

Understandably, students, study associations, and political youth groups, among other organisations, are less than happy with the so-called ‘long-term study fine’ (langstudeerboete).

The measure is set to affect 94,000 students in 2026 and 2027.

Unfair and “unacceptable”

Participating in a study association’s board, competing in university division sports teams or working a side job are just normal aspects of student life.

But balancing all of the above (plus finding time for some kind of personal life) often leads to many students in the Netherlands taking study delays.

The new measure makes this harder — and many students are speaking out, arguing that it will cause financial worry and stress for students who are already paying their regular tuition fees.

The measure would also negatively affect students who already have study delays of more than a year or students who would have to take delays due to illness or other personal circumstances.

Making their voice heard

Now, several groups and organisations have written a letter criticizing the langstudeerboete.

They are demanding that the government withdraw the measure and announce actions if nothing happens.

How the fine will be implemented is still unclear, but NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt has promised a “careful interpretation” of the measure.

