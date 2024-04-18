The Netherlands is running out of rental homes (and your wallet will feel the impact)

Disappointed, but not surprised. 🫠

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-rental-sign-on-house-in-Netherlands-that-is-protected-by-rental-committee
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/rent-netherlands.html?filter=all&qview=264752462

We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but buying a Dutch house isn’t the only difficult thing in 2024 — renting is also becoming even harder.

Ja inderdaad (yes indeed), the average rental price for homes in the free sector is on the rise, reports NU.nl.

But why? Well, because the supply of free-sector rental homes is on the decline.

READ MORE | Why is there a housing shortage in the Netherlands? The Dutch housing crisis explained

A shrinking market

According to the rental website Pararius, 17,594 rental homes were available to new tenants in the first quarter of 2024 — about 27.9% less than in 2023.

One reason for the drop in available apartments is that many landlords are choosing to sell their rental properties because they have become less profitable. This is due to changes in government policy that increase interest rates and taxes on rental homes.

READ MORE | Dutch house prices could reach an all-time high in 2024: here’s why

As a result, more Dutch homes become owner-occupied, there are fewer homes to rent, and rental prices in many Dutch cities are shooting up drastically.

@dutchreview Breaking records & banks 💶🏠 #dutchreview #amsterdam #thehague #rotterdam #renting #expensive #thenetherlands #dutchlife #expatsinthenetherlands #MemeCut #Meme ♬ original sound – DutchReview

Average rent on the rise

So, what’s the damage? Well, at the beginning of 2023, the average rent price per square meter in the Netherlands was €16.85. As of April 2024, it’s €18.30.

The average prices have also increased for all of the Randstad cities:

  • Amsterdam renters pay on average €27 per square meter (5.1% increase)
  • Utrecht renters pay on average €20.67 per square meter (4.2% increase)
  • The Hague renters pay on average €19.53 per square meter (6.6% increase)
  • Rotterdam renters pay on average €19.39 per square meter (9% increase)

The largest rental price increases were in Deventer (18%), Hilversum (12.9%), and Groningen (12.1%), while a few places dropped in price slightly (Almere, Dordrecht, and Helmond).

Have you noticed this increase in Dutch rental prices in 2024? Tell us about it in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Here’s how to find a babysitter in the Netherlands the easy way 
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Dutch house prices could reach an all-time high in 2024: here’s why

Houses in the Netherlands are known for being so tall and narrow they can look like they're stretching up towards...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

Here’s how to find a babysitter in the Netherlands the easy way 

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Parenting is extremely rewarding (sometimes 😉), but let's face it — it comes with its fair share of challenges. One of them is finding...

Dutch house prices could reach an all-time high in 2024: here’s why

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
Houses in the Netherlands are known for being so tall and narrow they can look like they're stretching up towards the sky. Now, their...

Three Dutch cities to halt all public transport on Saturday in protest against worker abuse

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
After a train conductor from Dutch railway company NS was violently assaulted, three major cities have decided to suspend all public transport for a...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.