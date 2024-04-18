We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but buying a Dutch house isn’t the only difficult thing in 2024 — renting is also becoming even harder.

Ja inderdaad (yes indeed), the average rental price for homes in the free sector is on the rise, reports NU.nl.

But why? Well, because the supply of free-sector rental homes is on the decline.

A shrinking market

According to the rental website Pararius, 17,594 rental homes were available to new tenants in the first quarter of 2024 — about 27.9% less than in 2023.

One reason for the drop in available apartments is that many landlords are choosing to sell their rental properties because they have become less profitable. This is due to changes in government policy that increase interest rates and taxes on rental homes.

As a result, more Dutch homes become owner-occupied, there are fewer homes to rent, and rental prices in many Dutch cities are shooting up drastically.

Average rent on the rise

So, what’s the damage? Well, at the beginning of 2023, the average rent price per square meter in the Netherlands was €16.85. As of April 2024, it’s €18.30.

The average prices have also increased for all of the Randstad cities:

Amsterdam renters pay on average €27 per square meter (5.1% increase)

Utrecht renters pay on average €20.67 per square meter (4.2% increase)

The Hague renters pay on average €19.53 per square meter (6.6% increase)

Rotterdam renters pay on average €19.39 per square meter (9% increase)

The largest rental price increases were in Deventer (18%), Hilversum (12.9%), and Groningen (12.1%), while a few places dropped in price slightly (Almere, Dordrecht, and Helmond).

