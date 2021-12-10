Students in the Netherlands are coming to exams with coronavirus complaints

Students at Dutch universities are attending physical exams, despite suffering from coronavirus symptoms. This is against the general health advice from educational institutions — but for many, it’s the only way they can pass their exams.

This is due to the fact that Dutch educational institutions don’t offer an extra chance to take the exam if a student misses the first exam due to coronavirus symptoms, reports AD.

Basically, instead of having two chances to take an exam (the normal exam and a resit), many institutions simply tell their students to just go take the resit.

However, this “ensures that a number of students have fewer opportunities to pass their exams and that the coronavirus measures are not complied with,” says Lisanne de Roos, the chair of the Dutch National Students Association (ISO). 😱

A widespread issue

According to the ISO, the problem is widespread in the Netherlands. At least three universities and three colleges have made it evident that students in quarantine don’t have as many opportunities as other fellow students in terms of exam opportunities. Wat jammer!

Some universities are offering “replacement moments” where students get another chance at taking the exam, but only if they submit a request to the institution’s Exam Committee.

ISO wants to give students a second chance

ISO is calling for every student to be offered another chance to take the exam if a student is infected with the coronavirus. 🤗

A spokesperson for the Universities of the Netherlands says that their institution is looking for solutions on a “case-by-case basis.” They also said to adhere to the rules for the meantime and to stay at home if students have coronavirus complaints.

What do you think about students taking exams with coronavirus symptoms? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Milkos/Depositphotos