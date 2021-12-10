Students in the Netherlands are coming to exams with coronavirus complaints

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
male-student-taking-exam-with-mask-on
Image: Milkos/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/458686126/stock-photo-male-asian-student-in-mask.html

Students at Dutch universities are attending physical exams, despite suffering from coronavirus symptoms. This is against the general health advice from educational institutions — but for many, it’s the only way they can pass their exams.

This is due to the fact that Dutch educational institutions don’t offer an extra chance to take the exam if a student misses the first exam due to coronavirus symptoms, reports AD.

Basically, instead of having two chances to take an exam (the normal exam and a resit), many institutions simply tell their students to just go take the resit.

However, this “ensures that a number of students have fewer opportunities to pass their exams and that the coronavirus measures are not complied with,” says Lisanne de Roos, the chair of the Dutch National Students Association (ISO). 😱

A widespread issue

According to the ISO, the problem is widespread in the Netherlands. At least three universities and three colleges have made it evident that students in quarantine don’t have as many opportunities as other fellow students in terms of exam opportunities. Wat jammer!

Some universities are offering “replacement moments” where students get another chance at taking the exam, but only if they submit a request to the institution’s Exam Committee.

ISO wants to give students a second chance

ISO is calling for every student to be offered another chance to take the exam if a student is infected with the coronavirus. 🤗

A spokesperson for the Universities of the Netherlands says that their institution is looking for solutions on a “case-by-case basis.” They also said to adhere to the rules for the meantime and to stay at home if students have coronavirus complaints.

What do you think about students taking exams with coronavirus symptoms? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Milkos/Depositphotos

Previous articleTop American biochemist blasts Dutch coronavirus policy: ‘outdated’ and ‘obsolete’
Next articlePresenting the (hilarious COVID-19 inspired) nominees for Dutch Word of the Year
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Presenting the (hilarious COVID-19 inspired) nominees for Dutch Word of the Year

Dutch dictionary Van Dale has announced the 15 new words battling it out for the prestigious title of Word of...
Caitlin Elston-Weidinger 🇩🇪🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

Medicinal heroin? How the Dutch deal with their heroin addicts

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
Let’s get straight to it: The Dutch prescribe free heroin to their heroin addicts. And it’s legal too. While the Dutch are (in)famous for...

Presenting the (hilarious COVID-19 inspired) nominees for Dutch Word of the Year

Caitlin Elston-Weidinger 🇩🇪🇺🇸 -
Dutch dictionary Van Dale has announced the 15 new words battling it out for the prestigious title of Word of the Year 2021. Just...

Students in the Netherlands are coming to exams with coronavirus complaints

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
Students at Dutch universities are attending physical exams, despite suffering from coronavirus symptoms. This is against the general health advice from educational institutions —...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X