Jumping the queue: dozens of Dutch students fake high-risk illnesses to get vaccinated

Dutch-student-getting-a-coronavirus-vaccine-early
Image: IgorVetushko/Deposit Photos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/vaccine.html?offset=60&qview=459247562

Daydreaming about how you can play the system to get your vaccine early? Well, that’s exactly what a group of Dutch students have done. Dozens of students in the Netherlands have been able to get an early coronavirus vaccination by pretending they have a high-risk medical condition.

Young people with certain medical conditions have started receiving invitations for their vaccinations. Since the beginning of May, this includes any adult who usually would receive the flu vaccine as well as anyone with a chronic heart conditions; chronic kidney conditions; conditions that affect your lungs or airways (including some forms of asthma); and diabetes.

These were the medical issues that some young people were claiming to have in order to jump the vaccine queue.

No proof needed

Some individuals who did this told de Volkskrant that it was easier than expected to pretend to have a pre-existing condition. They said that the GGD didn’t require them to provide any proof of a medical condition when making their appointments.

Despite this cheating of the system, the GGD has said that it isn’t going to change its working methods. It claims that the system must remain “low threshold,” and there are only a handful of fraudulent health claims for the vaccine.

Instructions via WhatsApp

“Don’t you have a vaccination yet? It is super easy to arrange,” is a message that has been circulating in WhatsApp groups. The messages provide young people with instructions on how to claim they have a medical condition. Students are also assured that the GDD won’t check whether they really have the claimed condition.

Expense of PCR tests

A 22-year-old student in Amsterdam told de Volkskrant he cited the condition described in the message to skip the queue. He said “such a test costs at least 85 euros. If you want to travel during the summer holidays, that’s bullshit.”

A 28-year-old government worker said that he skipped the queue because he had waited long enough for a vaccine.

Several young people also cited the low turnout for vaccine appointments as a reason to push ahead. One individual claims that this is a way of speeding up the vaccination programme in the Netherlands since many of the called age groups are afraid of getting the vaccine.

A spokesperson from the GGD said the fact that people pushing ahead of the queue is “very annoying”, but overall it’s a “calculated risk.” They claim that GGD employees will be urged to ask for invitation letters and corresponding papers in the future.

What do you think about young people jumping the queue? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: IgorVetushko/Deposit Photos

Previous articleNew malware plunders Dutch Android users’ bank accounts
A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

