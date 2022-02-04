Dutch corona pass expiry extended again, valid until Tuesday

Phew, a little breather for those 540,000 people in the Netherlands who haven’t gotten their booster prick yet — the corona pass will not expire today, February 4, but on Tuesday, February 8. 😅💉

At least, this is what Dutch Minister of Health Ernst Kuipers has told the Dutch House of Representatives, according to RTL Nieuws.

Adopting EU standards

The idea behind the corona pass expiry is to sync up standards across the European Union. 🇪🇺

According to the new corona pass validity rules, individuals who had a coronavirus infection need to get a booster at least 180 days after recovery. You also have to get a booster 270 days (9 months) after the second dose for your coronapass to remain valid.

This is different to previous regulations in the Netherlands, where recovery from the coronavirus sustained your coronapass for a year. Proof of the second vaccination had no expiry date.

Until now!

So, one last time: if you’re in the Netherlands and you have not yet received your third jab your coronavirus pass will be invalid from Tuesday, February 8, onwards!

In the Netherlands, without a valid coronavirus pass, you can’t enter restaurants, cafés, or bars. The same is true for hairdressers, cinemas, or other service providers.

Feature Image: Milkos/Depositphotos