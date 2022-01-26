Dutch tax authorities blacklisted individuals based on nationality

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
dutch-tax-authority-belastingdiesnt-office-amsterdam
Image: cakifoto/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/371679214/stock-photo-office-dutch-tax-autorithy-named.html

The Netherland’s tax authorities (Belastingsdienst) has been outed for apparently making fraud risk assessments based on nationality and appearance.

According to the NOS, the FSV computerized system which contains the details of everyone who pays tax or receives benefits was investigated by consultancy firm PwC, and showed signs of fundamental shortcomings.

Namely, individuals were added to the fraud signalling facility system (FSV) based on factors such as their appearance and nationality.

The PwC estimated that personal data such as ethnicity, medical information, and second nationality were considered in 11% of the FSV files examined so far. 😓

Between 2013 and 2020, about 240,000 people have been added to the fraud list — including minors.

Ethnic profiling isn’t a new accusation against tax authorities. For example, in 2019, the organisation was caught redhanded in discriminatory practices. On top of this, the Belastingdienst is fresh out of a childcare allowance scandal.

Privacy violations

In addition to enlisting individuals in the FSV, the investigation also found that the information of individuals was shared with other government agencies such as the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV), Social Insurance Bank (SVB), municipalities, the Ministry of Justice and Security, and the criminal justice system.

This third party sharing may not be entirely legal — however, the Tax and Customs Administration is still investigating the legality of these actions.

The administration is also looking into the allowance of people who were financially disadvantaged as a result of being blacklisted.

What do you think of the blacklisting incidents done by the Dutch tax authorities? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: cakifoto/Depositphotos

Previous articleCoronapass valid for nine months after second shot, unlimited after booster jab
Next articleDutch Quirk #106: Go to the snackbar after a night of drinking
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Post-lockdown: Dutch cinemas and breweries overwhelmed by bookings

As of 5 AM this morning, the Netherlands' hard lockdown is officially over! 🥳 Everyone's excited to get out again...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

Sustainability, remodelling, and your mortgage in the Netherlands

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Let’s be real, sustainability probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you’re trying to sort your mortgage in the Netherlands. But...

Post-lockdown: Dutch cinemas and breweries overwhelmed by bookings

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
As of 5 AM this morning, the Netherlands' hard lockdown is officially over! 🥳 Everyone's excited to get out again — especially breweries and...

Dutch Quirk #106: Go to the snackbar after a night of drinking

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Whether we're talking about pre-coronavirus or post-reopening of horeca, anyone who drinks has a night-out story they're probably not proud of. But like everyone...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X