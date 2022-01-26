Post-lockdown: Dutch cinemas and breweries overwhelmed by bookings

As of 5 AM this morning, the Netherlands’ hard lockdown is officially over! 🥳 Everyone’s excited to get out again — especially breweries and cinemas are met with great anticipation.

Since yesterday evening it’s been made official, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced a provisional end to the hard lockdown in the Netherlands.

As a consequence, restaurants, cafés, bars (horeca) and the cultural sector can open their doors again from 5 AM to 10 PM.

Cinemas: your number on the waiting list is *far too long*

Almost immediately, Dutchies raced to their laptops to make a reservation for the movie theatre. 🍿 Or, so it seems. RTL Nieuws reports that cinephiles all over the country were placed on seriously long waiting lists for cinema tickets.

What do we mean by long? Just look at this user who was stuck in place number 350,442!

Nog nooit meegemaakt: in de wachtrij voor bioskaartjes. @Pathe: we hebben jullie gemist zullen we maar zeggen! pic.twitter.com/oRxjCA7J2s — Caatje (@Caatje_aan_zee) January 25, 2022

“Never experienced this: in the cue for cinema tickets. @Pathe: what can we say, we’ve really missed you!”

Breweries: enough beer to serve them all

In true Dutch fashion, orders for beer already reached the Netherland’s largest breweries weeks before the easing of lockdown measures was announced, reports NU.nl.

Michèle Van Spilbeek, Horeca director of brewery AB InBev, says that since Sunday, the company has been running at full speed.

“It feels a bit like a déjä vu,” says van Spilbeek. Over the past two years, breweries have already experienced increased demand after prolonged periods of a closer for the gastronomy sector.

AB InBev has made sure to have enough drivers and personnel on hand for the next couple of days to produce and deliver enough beer to meet the rising demand on Dutch markets.

Are you ready to have a biertje or watch a filmpje with friends? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: stockasso/Depositphotos