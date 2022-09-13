Dutch art teacher took hundreds of secret under-desk photos of female students

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
royal-academy-of-art-in-the-hague-KABK
Image: OSeveno/ Wikimedia Commons/ CC3.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Royal_Academy_of_Art,_University_of_the_Arts_The_Hague_(2022)_01.jpg

In August, Dutch Artist, Pim V., who has been a teacher at the Royal Academy of Art in The Hague (KABK) for almost 32 years, was accused of secretly taking pictures of women from under tables. 

The teacher’s misconduct was disclosed when he was caught taking photos of a woman changing in a store’s fitting room in Utrecht.

That woman filed a police report, and because of this, the police found hundreds of compromising pictures of women on V.’s phone, including female students at the KABK.

Crimes exposed? It’s time to confess

According to the director of KABK, Ranti Tjan, no one realised that the teacher had been secretly taking photos of girls from under desks for years. 

When two detectives showed up at V.’s office in The Hague, it came as a total surprise to faculty members and students alike.

READ MORE | Dutch fraternity calls women “cum buckets” in a speech

V. confessed to all his wrongdoings in a meeting with Tjan, where he stated that he didn’t take any pictures of minors, teachers, and men. (How convenient. 🙄) He also promised to go to therapy.

The teacher now faces a court trial, where he’s being prosecuted for his offensive sexual advances and has reportedly been fired from his job at the school. 

READ MORE | Progress takes a pit-stop as women face harassment at the Dutch Grand Prix

“The name of the teacher can therefore no longer be found on the website of the academy. The students that Pim V. supervised will be taken over by another teacher”, Tjan tells the NRC.

Scandal after scandal

This isn’t the first time that teachers from the Royal Academy of Art in The Hague were accused of sexually harassing female students.

In October 2020, another professor at the school was called out for allegedly inviting young female students to his place after art gallery openings, amongst other problematic behaviour.

READ MORE | Man suspended from work for making a licking gesture to his female colleague

One of his colleagues was also said to have made sexual remarks about the way female students dressed at the school. Since then, both professors have been suspended from their jobs. 

Similarly, there was an incident involving ex-KABK artist, Julian Andeweg, who was accused of domestic violence, rape, and stalking by at least 20 men and women, writes the NOS

Trying to do better

Tjan, who’s a fairly new director of the KABK, is well aware of the bad reputation the school has acquired due to these allegations. However, he aims to make changes that will better the lives of female students.

READ MORE | How men can step up against sexual misconduct in the Netherlands

“Good steps have already been taken recently: we have study coaches, and a new code of conduct, and the students are once again more strongly represented. This academy has resilience and a lot of talent. We are going to show that”, he tells the NRC.

What do you think about KABK’s newest scandal? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Wikimedia Commons
Previous articleA guide to 11 breathtaking castles and palaces in the Netherlands
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Chaos reignites at Schiphol as workers’ summer wage increase expires

Chaos is once again a synonym for Schiphol here in the Netherlands, as wages go back to normal after the...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

A guide to 11 breathtaking castles and palaces in the Netherlands

Veronika Licheva - 13
When it comes to destinations with historic castles, the Netherlands might not immediately spring to mind. However, the Dutch have some pretty breathtaking castles...

Chaos reignites at Schiphol as workers’ summer wage increase expires

Juni Moltubak - 0
Chaos is once again a synonym for Schiphol here in the Netherlands, as wages go back to normal after the unusually busy summer season....

Thinking about an MBA degree? Have a chat with the directors of the world’s best MBA programmes at a unique event!￼

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Whether you’re interested in furthering your education or want to advance your career, doing a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) is the way to...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X