Dutch wage increases simply aren’t enough to battle loss of purchasing power

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
phone-tapping-card-reader
Image: Pexels

Dutch people face a 6.8% loss in purchasing power in light of soaring inflation figures — and unfortunately, the upcoming minimum wage increase won’t help much. 

In fact, according to the NOS, upcoming Dutch wage increases in 2023 are not nearly enough to battle the huge loss of purchasing power for most Dutch people. 

With inflation reaching record high levels this August, at a shocking 12%, the purchasing power of the people is plummeting downwards. 

euro-notes-crumpled-on-ground
Keep an eye on your notes, folks! Image: Unsplash

Wage increases barely scratch the surface 

While the Dutch cabinet has offered a plan of attack against inflation, it appears that it will actually be about as effective as the brakes on your Oma’s 20-year-old bike. 

The Dutch minimum wage is set to increase by 10% in 2023, but with inflation also expected to rise by a further 10% next year, this increase is nowhere near enough to cover the cost of rising prices in the Netherlands. 

READ MORE | Feel it in your wallet yet? Inflation rises to new record in the Netherlands

Put simply: with inflation expected to rise by a further 10% next year, it doesn’t look like your 10% wage increase will leave you with much left at the end of the month. 😥

Not enough now, either

Current changes are also proving to offer little defence for people’s wallets. Wages increased by 1.8% in July 2022, bringing the monthly amount of pay for employees 21 years of age and older working full-time to €1,756.20 per month. 

And surprise, surprise, this has had little effect on the loss of purchasing power amongst Dutch people. 

Purchasing power on the decrease

So what does this all mean? An average loss of 6.8% is predicted for most Dutch families in 2023. Last year, purchasing power rose by just 0.3%, the lowest amount it has increased in recent years. 

And, due to inflation rising dramatically high in the last quarter of 2022, the power of people’s wages went down by 3%. 

READ MORE | The Dutch government plans to tackle the high living costs, here’s how it will impact you

And who will feel the effects of inflation the most? Those of us working minimum wage jobs or living on benefits, of course! 

In total, this means that 30% of the population of the Netherlands will face a loss in purchasing power next year. Roll on 2023 (!) 🙃  

Though it’s expected to have to tighten the wallets in times of financial trouble, Dutchies also face the realities of rising rent and housing costs — with house prices now twice as expensive as they were back in 2013, one wonders from where, exactly, this extra money is supposed to come from.

What do you think of rising inflation figures? Leave us a comment below! 

Feature Image:Pexels
Previous articleWhat would happen if Belgium joined the Netherlands? (Video inside!)
Next articleCoronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Where’d you get that?! Golden Carriage decorated with gold from Suriname

The Netherlands’ famous Golden Carriage has been a topic of controversy for some time now. Adding fuel to the fire,...
Liana Pereira -

Latest posts

Living in Leiden: 5 things to do when you move to Leiden

Veronika Licheva - 3
So you've decided! You're going to move to Leiden! Congrats! It's a beautiful Dutch town, and living in Leiden will be a life-changing experience! But...

Where’d you get that?! Golden Carriage decorated with gold from Suriname

Liana Pereira - 0
The Netherlands’ famous Golden Carriage has been a topic of controversy for some time now. Adding fuel to the fire, it has been revealed...

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew - 38
Coronavirus, while milder than before, continues its presence in the Netherlands. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Dutch government has...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X