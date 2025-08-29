- Advertisement -

Zooming around on fatbikes and e-bikes has become a popular way for Dutch teens to get around, but those rides will soon come with a little extra gear.

From 2027, anyone under 18 will likely need to strap on a helmet when cruising electric wheels.

More safety, fewer hospital visits

The Dutch House of Representatives originally toyed with separate rules for fatbikes versus regular e-bikes and the imposition of a legal minimum age for riding a fatbike. However, both of those measures proved to be legal tangles that would take years to implement.

So, what’s the quickest and least legally complex solution? A helmet rule.

But helmets are just the tip of the iceberg, as the Dutch government also wants to promote safer riding habits, reports the NOS. Meanwhile, e-bike manufacturers are now preparing to introduce a quality mark.

Accidents are on the rise

A study by VeiligheidNL for the Dutch government found that between 2020 and 2024, ER visits for young e-bikers doubled. In the same period, brain injuries in 12- to 18-year-olds who ride e-bikes increased sixfold.

Fatbike accidents, once unheard of, shot up to over 300 cases since 2020. Research also shows e-bikers are twice as likely to end up seriously hurt compared to regular cyclists.

Hospitals have been ringing alarm bells for years, and this move is finally a solid step towards keeping young riders’ heads protected.

