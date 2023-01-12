Dutch train conductor warns travellers to watch out for ‘Mediterranean types’ on board

Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
Several travellers in the intercity between Almere and Lelystad were in disbelief yesterday. The conductor on the train alerted people to watch out for their belongings. 

Nothing out of the ordinary with his remark, you never know with pickpocketing on busy trains. 

However, the conductor continued by stating to be especially “alert to Mediterranean types to come to our country to roam the place.” Niet zo normaal. 😲

A social media storm

After the conductor’s shocking statement, it didn’t take long for travellers on the train to report it on Twitter, rejecting the conductor’s behaviour as a result. 

Translation: Dear NS Online, a conductor notified us to watch our belongings, that’s great! The additional comment that we have to watch out for Mediterranean types who come to our country to roam the place…seems quite inappropriate to me.

Translation: Dear NS Online, can you explain to me if it is usual for conductors to warn passengers of pickpockets on the train with the following statement: ‘They are Mediterranean types who unfortunately poach our country bare’?

NS responds back 

NS Online responded to one of the tweets stating they find the conductor’s remark very inappropriate too.

The NS reported to RTL Nieuws today that they “disapprove of any form of racism. And therefore this call. This is not possible.” 

The NS is planning to interview the conductor about this incident, and the conductor will be summoned by his employer. 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

